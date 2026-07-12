Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Han
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Dear dr Dugin, Thank you. That's interesting indeed.

There are reasons to be critical of any philosophy, whatever its nature might be. I am more cultural anthropologically interested in this.

Could you give reasons why;

......

Guénon treated philosophy in general, and especially modern Western philosophy, with great skepticism. According to Guénon, the only people deserving of the title “philosopher” in the full, sacred sense of the term are alchemists, ....

And was Guenon as courageous to apply his "parameters" of sceptical approach to philosophy, to his own thinking?

Thanks.

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