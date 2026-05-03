Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Rene Knecht's avatar
Rene Knecht
13h

Plato is indeed where everything starts and could be considered the “King of Philosophy.” Everything else is “a series of footnotes to Plato.” (cf. p.7, quoting Whitehead in Politica Aeterna, of Alexander Dugin)

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Psychopathology Everyday Life's avatar
Psychopathology Everyday Life
3h

Your point about the philosophical foundations of politics is very compelling.

At the same time, it may begin even before the level of ideas.

Power often operates earlier, before it is named or understood.

People sense it and adjust, even if they can’t explain it.

I explore this dynamic here:

psychopathologyeverydaylife.substack.com/p/what-does-power-smell-like

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