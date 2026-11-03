Alexander Dugin discusses the unfolding political crisis in Poland, its links to the U.S. midterm elections and the fate of Donald Trump, the deeper crisis of Western liberalism and democracy, the eschatological stakes of the Netanyahu–Eisenkot contest in Israel, and the need for Russia to abandon its inertial orientation towards a West that has lost its sense of reality.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Very interesting, dramatic events are unfolding in Poland. According to Supreme Court Chairman Zbigniew Kapiński, what is happening there has all the hallmarks of a coup d’état.

Let’s try to figure out together what exactly has happened. According to the same Kapiński, roughly a thousand police officers were brought onto the grounds of the Constitutional Tribunal supposedly to “stabilize the situation.” Tell me, Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], what caused events of this scale and intensity? Why have the tensions between the current government and the judges appointed by the previous government escalated to this degree?

Alexander Dugin: I believe all of this is directly connected to the so-called midterm elections in the United States, where the fate of Trump and the entire Republican Party is largely being decided right now.Because America remains the asymmetrically dominant force within the modern Western world—and for Europe above all—the internal political processes taking place in the US during these elections (voting and the counting of results are underway at this very moment) are bringing us to the threshold of global transformations.

In Europe, the globalist elite—all these Tusks, Merzes, Macrons—are oriented exclusively towards the US Democratic Party. They are classic globalists, left-wing supporters of Soros’s structures, adherents of the LGBT agenda, and apologists for uncontrolled migration. Their left-globalist program is essentially identical to the course of the American Democrats.

At the same time, just as conservatives, populists, the right, and ordinary citizens in the United States itself chose and supported Trump—in spite of the Democrats and globalists, in search of an alternative path—something similar has occurred in Europe as well, albeit on a different level.In Poland, representatives of two irreconcilable lines have ended up at the head of the state. On one side is Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a direct proxy for the US Democratic Party, Soros, and ultra-liberal Euro-Atlanticism, who rejects fundamental Catholic and traditional values. On the other side, riding the wave of right-wing populism, President Karol Nawrocki was elected, backed by conservative and Catholic circles.It must be said plainly: both Tusk and Nawrocki are extremely hostile towards Russia. They are hardline Russophobes, and one should not entertain any illusions about them for a second. For us, both of these groupings are an alien and hostile force. But objectively, politics inside the West, including Polish politics, has been split between two poles.

And so, on the eve of the US midterm elections, when the majority of forecasts suggested that Trump and the Republicans might lose full control of Congress, a decision was quietly made to purge the conditional “Polish Trumpists” inside Poland itself by force.

The situation there has reached a deadlock precisely because America itself is in a stalemate. Had there been a clear victory for one side in Washington, the situation in Warsaw would have resolved differently. But as long as the Democrats hold their positions, they are keeping their European agents—all these von der Leyens, Merzes, and Tusks—on full combat footing: “Advance, purge all the conservatives oriented towards Trump and the movement, before our revanche wave arrives!”

And apparently, it was American structures that supplied Nawrocki with information—he literally turned his plane around mid-flight while on a visit to Africa and returned to Warsaw upon learning of the planned takeover. Intelligence and interested circles informed him that Tusk was in effect implementing a coup scenario.

The Prime Minister appointed his illegitimate, pocket judges with a transparent aim: to launch an impeachment procedure and remove President Nawrocki from office—the main exponent of the national-conservative and pro-Trumpist line. As a result, dual power has formed in Poland’s judicial system: on one side, the legitimate composition of the Constitutional Tribunal, relying on the lawful prerogatives of the president, and on the other, a quasi-judicial body pushed through by Tusk in a revolutionary, forceful manner.

And now everything hinges on which composition will deliver the decisive verdict: either the launch of Nawrocki’s impeachment, or the opening of criminal cases against Tusk himself for attempting a coup d’état. That is precisely why the Constitutional Tribunal has become the epicenter of the confrontation. The building has been blocked by police subordinate to Tusk’s government, while outside stand crowds of many thousands of citizens supporting Nawrocki—that is, the overwhelming majority of the traditionally minded Polish population.

At the same time, there remains a hidden but significant presence of the army, which traditionally swears allegiance to the head of state and in this conflict sympathizes with Nawrocki. It is a classic division: the police for the globalist Tusk, and the army and the people for President Nawrocki.What we are observing in Poland is a classic, textbook coup d’état that left-wing globalists attempted to carry out on the sly, counting on Trump’s positions weakening after the US midterm elections so they could clean out undesirable conservative leaders with impunity using unconstitutional methods. For modern liberals, however, the concept of “legality” has long become an empty sound. They act according to well-practiced templates—recall how they crushed sovereign candidates in Romania or how they tried to destroy the Alternative for Germany.

Any politician who refuses to play by the rules of the globalist government and Soros’s networks is automatically declared by them “illegitimate.”

Host: Your elections are dishonest, your candidates are not right

Alexander Dugin: Yes, “we don’t like your candidates at all, we never granted them any right to exist…”In effect, what we have before us is what is now rightly called not the European Union, but the “Euro-kolkhoz”1 or the “Euro-troikas.”2 This is a totalitarian liberal state that frankly couldn’t care less about all forms of legality and democracy in whose name it supposedly acts. This is the classic situation where, as they themselves openly admit, democracy is suspended. It has in fact been abolished in favor of pure liberal ideology.

Liberals have turned into ideological commissars. They are building a vetted system: if a candidate has the “correct” globalist consciousness, if he is a loyal liberal operative of Soros, then he can be installed and promoted. Kaja Kallas fits all the parameters perfectly, Annalena Baerbock and the other commissars of global liberalism pass this qualification with flying colors. And those who do not pass are automatically declared outside the law.

The hope of all conservative and populist forces in Europe was the idea that something could be done about this liberal dictatorship, especially since America remains the main power of the West anyway. And if Trump had been a real Trump, and not the misunderstanding that he has in fact turned out to be, he could have radically reversed this situation. He could have said: “Come on, let’s follow the rules! Let’s listen to the people who are elected! Let’s stop your totalitarian liberal terror and return to good old democracy, where the majority had real meaning, not the minority!”

I have discussed this question in detail many times in conversations with Francis Fukuyama—the key ideologist of American liberalism. And Fukuyama openly explained this transformation: previously, democracy was understood as the rule of the majority, but now the concept has changed—today “democracy” is sharpened as an instrument for the protection and power of minorities, directed straight against the majority.

And what exactly is the majority “guilty” of? Of being unmanageable. It can go and elect Trump, it can elect Putin or someone even “worse.” Therefore the majority has been declared dangerous. It simply cannot be given the right of real choice: only pre-vetted, filtered candidates must be put forward, under whom the liberal agenda will win in any case.

And this is not an accident; it is an absolutely conscious, systemic course of the modern West. This is what we have come to. We are dealing with a finished totalitarian system that can remove any dissenting politician, can organize a coup d’état against him, arrest him, or physically eliminate him.

And what is happening now in Poland is merely one of the theaters, one of the stages of that deepest tectonic shift that has engulfed the entire political system of the West.

Host: Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], how do you think this entire Polish drama will ultimately end? Judging by where we are right now, the globalists did not manage to force the coup through and finish it on the first attempt after all.

Alexander Dugin: Yes, they have not yet succeeded in fully forcing the coup through, but the situation is genuinely hanging by a thread. Look: the steady rise of populist sentiment across Europe is an undeniable fact, one that all polling agencies agree on. Even Marine Le Pen, towards whom the systemic establishment is extremely hostile, openly states that she will become president in the next French elections. In Germany, the Alternative for Germany remains the most popular political force.

Across Europe today, furious riots and pogroms are raging, organized by dark forces—quite possibly those same left-wing globalists who are deliberately rocking the boat. They need a European civil war as the only tool to save their own skins, because they have completely lost any support among the population. By all appearances, they are desperately trying to cling to power by imposing a state of emergency and total dictatorship.

Exactly the same goal is served by the artificial whipping up of hysteria and expectations of an inevitable war with Russia. Remember the old Ukrainian slogan “Ukraine is Europe”? Well, today the logic of the Eurocrats has evolved in the opposite direction: they look at Kiev and think “Europe is Ukraine.” They look at the Zelensky regime with envy: there is a war, no democracy, no elections, no one can remove the dictator by legal means… The globalists look at this disgrace and think: “Was this really possible?!” And on top of that…

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