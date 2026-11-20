In this excerpt from the book Julius Evola: Political Traditionalism, Alexander Dugin examines Evola’s rejection of modernity and its three dominant political ideologies, arguing that Political Traditionalism seeks to restore sacred principles, spiritual hierarchy, and transcendent values through a radical alternative to modern political thought.

First of all, we must take into account Evola’s fundamental position as a Traditionalist. Traditionalism, to which Evola openly and consistently adhered throughout his life and of which he was one of the most prominent representatives, is based on the idea that the modern world (Modernity) represents a critical phase in world history on the brink of the final catastrophe, and that modern (Western) civilization is the extreme limit of degeneration and total decay. Never in history has any culture, even the most decadent, reached the point of the complete denial of the sacred as such.

Forms of Tradition have changed, sometimes for the better, more often for the worse, but this process of involution has always remained within the bounds of sacrality. Only in modern times did the West come to radically deny the sacred, eternity, and the transcendent, rejecting the rituals, rites, symbols, mysteries, religious and mystical teachings, and initiation (consecration) that are intended to radically transform man’s inner being and open up access to the spiritual world. Traditionalists side with Tradition against the modern world and declare war on Modernity.

Hence the fundamental thesis of Traditionalism, formulated by Evola, is “revolt against the modern world.” In modern Western civilization, everything has become a matter of perversion, deviation, falsehood, aberration, usurpation, and degeneration, including politics. And that means all politics, in all forms.

Political Modernity rejected religion, the Church, the empire, hierarchy, and the class (caste) organization of society, abolished the priesthood, turned the military aristocracy into mercenaries, replaced rural laborers with urban industrial proletarians, transferred power to the despised class of merchants, and elevated the bourgeois to the status of a social norm. Hierarchy was replaced by democracy and equality. Religion and sacred knowledge were replaced by materialistic science. The spiritual mission of the empire was replaced by the base selfish interests of insatiable oligarchs. Eternity was replaced by the obsession with time, progress, and evolution. Heroism was replaced by comfort and convenience. Effort and asceticism became hedonism.

Creative creation became technology. Monarchy became mob rule (ochlocracy). Meritocracy became the consensus of average personalities, philistines, Nietzsche’s “last men.” Culture ceased to elevate man and threw him into the abyss of base passions and dark desires. Artists followed the lead of the masses, and power was built on the hypnosis of ignorant crowds. Science denied man a soul, equating him with a purely physical agglomeration controlled by external stimuli through the nervous system.

All of this found its normative embodiment in the political systems of the modern era — with certain variations in all three.

Accordingly, if we apply the principles of Traditionalism to politics, we come to an unambiguous conclusion: Tradition categorically and completely rejects political Modernity as a whole, and therefore denies the right to legitimacy to all three political ideologies.

Political Traditionalism considers only the pre-modern, that is, sacred traditional societies and their political systems, to be legitimate, and declares war on everything modern. This means that political Traditionalism cannot under any circumstances be identified with any of the three political theories. Consequently, it will be strictly and unequivocally anti-liberal, anti-communist, and anti-nationalist.

In order to understand political Traditionalism, it is necessary to deliberately go beyond political Modernity, that is, beyond the three political ideologies of the modern era, and instead turn to the field that we call the Fourth Political Theory. This is the fundamental and main conclusion regarding Evola: his own political position and his works, which are in one way or another devoted to political themes, should be viewed precisely in this context.

Julius Evola’s political philosophy belongs to the Fourth Political Theory, which radically rejects all three political ideologies of Modernity, is in stark opposition to each of them, and, moreover, categorically rejects the very principles on which they are based. This is a fundamental political anti-Modernism or counter-Modernism.

Political Traditionalism rejects everything that Modernity defends and affirms politically; on the contrary, it considers legitimate and normative everything that political Modernity rejects, destroys, and annihilates.

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Excerpt from the book: Julius Evola: Political Traditionalism.

In this landmark volume, Alexander Dugin presents a far-ranging panorama of the life, works, and contested legacy of the Italian Traditionalist Julius Evola. The fruit of nearly half a century of engagement with Evola’s works, Dugin’s essays weave together philosophical, esoteric, and biographical perspectives to illuminate key dimensions of the Evolian project.



From Evola’s early Dadaist experiments and philosophical writings to his explorations of Tantra, alchemy, and the Holy Grail; from his engagements with the Conservative Revolution and Fascism to his reflections on the “differentiated man” and “riding the tiger” — Dugin re-reads Evola as a phenomenologist of initiation and as a revolutionary forerunner of Traditionalist politics.



Situating Evola’s relevance within Russian Traditionalism, the Fourth Political Theory, and the crisis of Postmodernity, Dugin argues that Evola is by no means a figure of the past, but a vital force in the present.



Julius Evola: Political Traditionalism is essential reading as an introduction to Evola’s oeuvre, a unique showcase of Dugin’s thought, and a summons to reawaken Traditionalist thinking and action today.

🖱 📚 Explore Other Books by Alexander Dugin Published by Arktos:



✅ The Trump Revolution

✅ Politica Aeterna

✅ The Theory of a Multipolar World

✅ The Rise of the Fourth Political Theory

✅ The Great Awakening vs the Great Reset

✅ Eurasian Mission

✅ The Fourth Political Theory

✅ Ethnos and Society

✅ Templars of the Proletariat

✅ Putin vs Putin

✅ Ethnosociology

✅ Political Platonism

✅ Last War of the World-Island

✅ Talking to the Wolf



👇 Explore the complete Alexander Dugin collection at Arktos:



https://arktos.com/book-author/alexander-dugin/

