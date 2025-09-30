Alexander Dugin examines how a single gesture by Prigozhin came to embody the drama of Russia’s present.

Russia is rich in its heroes. Among those names is Yevgeny Prigozhin. Yes, a paradoxical hero, yet astonishing in his magnitude and stature, his contradictions, his falls and rises. That is an indisputable fact. Here is why…

In the Gospel, there are the words of Jesus Christ Himself: “But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved” (Matthew 24:13). The Orthodox tradition is very ancient and wise and points out that a person is always exposed to temptations, struggles, and constant dangers while he remains on this earth.

Therefore saints are never glorified during their lifetime. Even if they lead a holy life, we do not know how they will finish their earthly path. We do not know what their posthumous fate will be. A person is free and at any moment can turn away from God, from truth, and from the right path. He lives with this freedom from birth to death. And in this freedom he can choose evil. One small turn and everything will go to ruin.

A hero is free as well. We call a person a hero only when he has achieved a transformation. For example, only when Heracles already lies upon the funeral pyre and ascends to Olympus can we say that he was a true hero — one who conquered not only death but life itself, who conquered time and rose above it.

Therefore it is incorrect to compare dead heroes with those who are still living. Simply because the dead can no longer betray. However, it is also incorrect to compare dead heroes with one another. We know what they were; we see it. Yet to say that this one is more of a hero and that one is less, as with saints — “less saintly” or “more saintly” — is unwise. So let us not evaluate our heroes that way.