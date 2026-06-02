It is evident that the time has come to discuss long-term strategies for Russia’s development in light of the principal threats the country may face in the next quarter of the 21st century, the period from 2026 to 2050. This matter is of particular urgency right now, at a moment of genuine transition towards a polycentric world order, as well as towards new technological and economic paradigms. These processes, accompanied by the exponential growth of great-power competition, are creating fundamentally new categories of threat for Russia, while also opening up significant opportunities. What are the principal threats facing Russia in the second quarter of the 21st century across five key dimensions: geopolitics; ideology and politics; demography; economics; and technology? Is it possible to analyze their scale and relevance? How might we forecast the principal scenarios for their materialization on the horizons of 2036 and 2050? What responses from Russia and its rivals are these threats likely to prompt?



🎤 Moderator: Konstantin Malofeev: Founder, Tsargrad



🗣 Speakers and experts



Andrey Bezrukov: President, Technological Sovereignty Export Association; Professor at the Department of Applied Analysis of International Problems, MGIMO University



Alexander Galushka: Deputy Secretary of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation



Alexander Dugin: Director, Ivan Ilyin Higher Political School, Russian State University for the Humanities



Alexey Komissarov: Rector, Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation



Georgy Filimonov: Governor of the Vologda Region



Date — 03.06.2026 | Starts at — 16:00—17:15



Watch Online here: https://roscongress.ru/en/sessions/spief-2026-delovaya-programma-osnovnye-ugrozy-rossii-vo-vtoroy-chetverti-xxi-veka/

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