Alexander Dugin unpacks Vladimir Putin’s Valdai speech as a philosophical blueprint for a multipolar world, showing how quantum complexity, civilizational sovereignty, and strategic realism form a new global order that defies Western simplifications.

Host: There are world leaders whom everyone watches and listens to. And then there are those whose words people not only watch and listen to, but also rewatch and relisten to. Vladimir Putin is one of the few in the latter category. Last week, he delivered one of his programmatic speeches, which was actively watched, listened to, commented on — and, quite frankly, feared in the West. Nevertheless, what do you consider the main takeaway from the Russian President’s speech at Valdai?

Alexander Dugin: You know, on the one hand, what he said did not fundamentally differ from his previous speeches at Valdai or other venues. Yet if one traces the sequence of his programmatic addresses, one can see how, step by step, our president unfolds a complete philosophy — an alternative to the Western globalist model. These are no longer mere remarks or tactical statements. That is why Trump’s speeches do not need to be revisited, but Putin’s do — because each one is a new episode in an ongoing series, especially meaningful if you remember the previous ones.

Trump’s speeches are clips, memes: you can watch them detached from American history, detached even from Trump himself. He says something amusing, dances, jumps, winks, threatens, frightens, and then retracts. It is a short-term format — small, inconsistent, flashy, sometimes menacing, yet contradicting what he showed a moment earlier. Putin is the opposite type: a world leader who gradually reveals his philosophy.

In this Valdai speech, Putin continued to elaborate on multipolarity — an idea he has been discussing for a long time, but now more often, more concretely, and more deeply. This is the unfolding of the understanding of multipolarity that is awakening not only in our society but also in the president’s own consciousness. Why multipolarity? Because it represents something new. It is neither a bipolar nor a unipolar world, nor the Westphalian system of nation-states, where each is supposedly sovereign but, in reality, is not. Only great civilization-states can be truly sovereign in our world, and this is becoming clearer over time.

Originally, “multipolarity” was a slogan — a meme that bound no one to anything. But now, just as one draws a line through two points, geopolitical consciousness and the president’s worldview narrative move along that line. He is outlining ever more clearly the model of a multipolar world, where the poles are civilization-states. It becomes increasingly evident why the multipolar world resembles nothing that came before. The only historical parallel would be the structure of humanity before the Age of Discovery: entire civilization-states — the Islamic Caliphate, the Indian civilization, the Chinese Empire, African kingdoms, the Western European and Russo-Byzantine empires. Before colonialism, there existed true multipolarity, embodied by empires, civilization-states, or macro-states, as we say today. Putin is charting this transition — not only theoretically, but also in practice.

At each Valdai meeting, he takes stock: what has been achieved, what has not, where there are obstacles, and where breakthroughs occur. A breakthrough happened with Trump, though the supporters of unipolarity immediately began to adjust and contain it. MAGA, in its original conception, recognized multipolarity, but the neoconservatives continue to pressure Trump, trying to push him away from that position. This is a constant, grand process of transition towards multipolarity, affecting all regions — within Russia, on its borders, in the Pacific, in the Middle East, in Africa, and in Latin America.

In the United States and Europe, there is a genuine civil war between conservatives and liberal globalists, who remain loyal to unipolarity — politicians devoid of substance, driven only by the frantic, dying will to preserve the unipolar regime and its ideology. Putin analyzes all of this.

People are beginning to understand that this is not a meme but a demand — one that must guide education, culture, politics, and the economy. We must engage actively and proactively, not reactively, in building the multipolar world. To do so, everyone must grasp what it truly is: an ideological trend, long-term and fundamental, explaining everything else.

This is no longer a novelty but a deepening of the theme. What is new, in my view, is the emphasis on the philosophy of complexity developed by the French thinker Edgar Morin. Putin mentioned several times the nonlinear processes of the new world, comparing them to quantum mechanics. Nonlinear processes, quantum mechanics — these imply interconnectedness, where even the slightest change on the micro level — from a blogger with an iPhone to an individual person — affects global macro processes. It is no longer a world of linear mechanics.

To understand this world, to build diplomacy, to interact with different poles, to grasp the contradictions of the divided West — split between Europe and the U.S. — we need new thinking. Diplomacy today requires immersion in the society, religion, and culture of every country and civilization. This demands, from MGIMO1 diplomats — where I teach the theory of the multipolar world and civilizations — a complete restructuring of consciousness. It touches business, the economy, industry, the military sphere, and war itself — now nonlinear, as drones abolish the classical parameters of industrial warfare.

The philosophy of complexity, as Putin presents it, is the foundation of new diplomacy. It is a call to abandon simplistic views of reality. The modern world, with its multipolarity, is a complex system. Let us discard old clichés and cease projecting past templates onto the new; let us instead turn to quantum mechanics, and study civilizations, religions, and theologies, which once again determine the course of events. This is an invitation to a transformation of consciousness — of the entire state, and especially of its thinking class.

Our mindset — a confused mixture of Soviet remnants and forgotten liberalism — stands on the brink of catastrophe. If we fail to comprehend the complexity of the reality in which we live, act, and make decisions — upon which we depend — the outcome will be dire. In essence, Putin has called for philosophy. A great power requires a great philosophy. Without it, it becomes a golem: a mechanical construct operated by alien hands. The world is ruled by those who think. There are no rulers who are fools; if there appear to be, then someone else rules behind them. The world is governed by ideas: false or true, just or cruel, humane or inhumane. That, I believe, is one of the key conclusions from Vladimir Putin’s speech at Valdai.

