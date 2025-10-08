Putin’s birthday is a national holiday because Putin himself represents, within our political system, the Princeps. This is a Roman concept — Princeps, Principate. It denotes the central figure of a political order, something intermediate between a republic and an empire. In this respect, Putin is a pioneer. He is transforming the collapsing, corrupt, pro-Western, sovereignty-stripped, disintegrating republic of the 1990s into the future Empire. He himself stands as a kind of bridge towards it.In ancient times, an emperor (even during the Roman Republic) was called Pontifex Maximus — bridge builder. Later, this title passed on to the Pope of Rome, but originally it symbolized sacred power. Putin is precisely such a bridge builder. He creates the passage from a failed, collapsing republic to a rising, ascending Empire.

This is his fundamental role. It lies not only in his position and function, for very different persons, different individuals, when granted supreme authority, can use it in very different ways — some for tyranny and self-assertion, others for excessive piety and devotion, neglecting the stern dimension of sovereign rule.

In ancient times, an emperor (even during the Roman Republic) was called Pontifex Maximus — bridge builder. Later, this title passed on to the Pope of Rome, but originally it symbolized sacred power. Putin is precisely such a bridge builder. He creates the passage from a failed, collapsing republic to a rising, ascending Empire.

This is his fundamental role. It lies not only in his position and function, for very different persons, different individuals, when granted supreme authority, can use it in very different ways — some for tyranny and self-assertion, others for excessive piety and devotion, neglecting the stern dimension of sovereign rule.

Continue: