Putin’s birthday is a national holiday because Putin himself represents, within our political system, the Princeps. This is a Roman concept — Princeps, Principate. It denotes the central figure of a political order, something intermediate between a republic and an empire. In this respect, Putin is a pioneer. He is transforming the collapsing, corrupt, pro-Western, sovereignty-stripped, disintegrating republic of the 1990s into the future Empire. He himself stands as a kind of bridge towards it.In ancient times, an emperor (even during the Roman Republic) was called Pontifex Maximus — bridge builder. Later, this title passed on to the Pope of Rome, but originally it symbolized sacred power. Putin is precisely such a bridge builder. He creates the passage from a failed, collapsing republic to a rising, ascending Empire.
This is his fundamental role. It lies not only in his position and function, for very different persons, different individuals, when granted supreme authority, can use it in very different ways — some for tyranny and self-assertion, others for excessive piety and devotion, neglecting the stern dimension of sovereign rule.
Because of the eksistensiell threat from the US lead western hegemonic powers and their globalist imperialism of “liberal democracies”, the solution was to balance and stabilise the asymmetrical situation of power with a general or an emperor to garanti the focus for survival of the nation or empire.
In 2025 we call him or her in such position in Russia something else (president).
The dirty tricks from the western powers are very cunning and dangerous and can never be trusted.
Their real agenda is to rule the world by cognitive warfare in the mainstream media and education (lying and brainwashing), imperialism and an inflationary fiat-economy with unnecessary high taxing and interests (stealing and parasitic behaviour) and waging wars to defend liberal democratic “values and freedoms” and attack anyone disagreeing as terrorists and enemies, even domestically (killing and destroying).
To stand up against such evil you must understand the principles of evil and the demonic nature of such entities and it is the same in micro as in macro situations or persons.
Empire have their beginning and their end like everything in the Universe. A Russian Empire may stop the Third World War? I doubt it! Putin isn’t going to be a new Zar , he is, objectively speaking, an Orchestra Director, a great one ! He has to deal with internal and external enemies ready to assassinate him as soon as he loses the necessary equilibrium. Russia is at War not just in Ukraine, diplomatic manoeuvres, and weapons are coordinated with objective reality on the ground. The future is uncertain and constants aren’t absolute! Mr Dugin repeated his metaphysical dream by believing that Russia will become an Empire governed by Intellectual Elites under the patronage of Orthodoxy and Finance Capital. Putin loves Russia and its People and is loved not only in Russia! My relative knowledge of Russian History, leadership and diplomacy shows a Putin building bridges, certainly, but bridges may be blown up by Russian Enemies and , THEY are quite few looking for plunder and partition of the Russian Federation!