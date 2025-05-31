Alexander Dugin interprets Trump’s outburst as the reflex of a man trapped between globalist hawks and his own instincts, glimpsing – yet resisting – Russia’s sacred imperative to liberate all of Ukraine.

Trump’s statement that Putin “is playing with fire” is rather unpleasant. But the issue isn’t even that the American leader is alarmed by our president’s actions or plans. It’s that once Trump started seriously engaging with the Ukraine problem, he began to see other aspects of it.

At the same time, what Trump wrote in his post – which hasn’t been widely quoted in our media – contained important words:

Putin “wants ALL of Ukraine.”

But one must understand: Putin wants to liberate all of Ukraine from the Nazi regime. That is precisely the sense in which he wants all of Ukraine. So that no trace remains, no chance left, for the neo-Nazi, terrorist, extremist group that illegally seized power on this territory, part of the historical whole of our unified cultural, geopolitical, and political space. In other words, this is our internal matter.

Trump sincerely wants to stop the war, and in my view, there is no deceit or falsehood in this. But he does not understand what kind of war this is. At first, he called it “Biden’s war”; now he says it’s “the war of Biden, Zelensky, and Putin.” But most importantly, he understands that it’s not his war. Still, he is involved in it. Moreover, various globalist circles, neocons, are pushing him to continue participating in this “not-his” war, which will bring him nothing but trouble.

That is why he genuinely wants to end this war, although he does not know how. And when he plunges into the issue, trying to understand who is fighting whom, and why, and what everyone’s plans are – beyond the propaganda – he encounters a picture entirely different from the narratives and forms in which the conflict is presented to him in the West. He realizes that the matter is very serious and that there truly are “red lines,” which we, Russians, will never cross. Ukraine must be freed from the Nazi regime; it must become something else entirely. And until it fundamentally changes, the war will not end.

But Trump wants the war to end as soon as possible and is under tremendous pressure from all sides, first and foremost from people who hate him. Macron, Starmer, the leadership of Canada (the newly elected Prime Minister Carney is just as liberal as Trudeau), Merz, the same Democratic Party in the U.S., all the globalists, the Deep State – they all want Trump to participate in this war, to escalate against Russia. And thus to help them strike a blow against their two main enemies: Putin and Trump himself.

Of course, Trump cannot fail to understand this. But he is caught between a rock and a hard place. He wants to stop a war that, at this point, simply cannot be stopped. But he is not yet ready to agree to our terms because he has not yet “ripened” and has not fully figured things out. And, under attack on all fronts – tariffs, domestic policy, every one of his decisions blocked by a judiciary that has turned into a Soros network – seeing that he’s getting nowhere on any front, he lashes out at us.

As a result, our leadership didn’t dwell much on Trump’s unpleasant, harsh, and undiplomatic remark about Russia, viewing it as a mere nervous outburst. And it seems that’s exactly what it was. But at the same time, he perfectly understands that we need all of Ukraine, yet he is absolutely unprepared to give us all of Ukraine. That is the problem.

But time heals all. I believe the planned summit between Trump and Putin will heal a lot. And in that personal conversation, the issue of Ukraine may well move from the center to the periphery. We have far more important and mutual concerns. Russia, the U.S., and China – three civilization states – must define and divide spheres of influence in the new multipolar world. This, I think, is what Trump and Putin should talk about. Ukraine is not a subject that should be seriously discussed at such a level.

So I would simply not pay attention to such sharp remarks, just as our president is doing – wisely, sensibly, and effectively. Let’s not escalate things over Trump’s crude phrasing. We are a great power that knows its worth, and others will come to know it too.

Right now, we must prepare to conduct a convincing and effective military campaign this summer, liberating as much historically Russian land as possible while preventing any enemy incursion into our own territory. And if we succeed in this, Trump will gradually begin to view us differently. But first, we need a military victory: striking, successful, powerful, large-scale. Only then will the conversation change.

As for Trump’s threats, we’ve heard such things more than once before. From Biden, from the European Union. Essentially, he wants to say that, in a certain scenario, Russia could receive a nuclear strike from America. But America could also receive a nuclear strike from Russia. That is a bad conversation, and I would prefer those threats to stop entirely. It is not a serious discussion. Trump is not Trump in order to blindly follow the worst-case scenario of Biden’s globalist policy, dictated by the Deep State. I think this topic should be closed, and we should not respond to it.

Yet, if escalation is what you truly want – well, we are ready for everything, including escalation. But it is better to prepare for it in silence.

