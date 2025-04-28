Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
adjunctprofessoremerita's avatar
adjunctprofessoremerita
41m

I prefer to read Hegel through the ancient Greeks, specifically Anangke.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Piñón's avatar
Daniel Piñón
1h

Desde Argentina. Quiero dejarle un abrazo y agradecimiento enorme por su trabajo.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture