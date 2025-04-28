We should read Hegel not through Marx, Kojev or Fukuyama, but through Hegel himself. I assure you ll find something unexpected. The same for Nietzsche and Heidegger - Bataille, Deleuze, Satrte and Camus are relatively good but Nietzsche and Heidegger are quite different.

I mean: some left thinkers helped a lot to let some great but not at all left thinkers to be widely known. Ok thanks. But they obviously read them from their special perspective that didn’t coincide with authors themselves who were rather right. I mean Hegel, Nietzsche, Heidegger.

Hegel was monarchist not communist. Heidegger was we know whom. Nietzsche despised social-democracy and progressism. Carl Schmitt passes without special observation. Left has done good job to attract attention to these geniuses. But under conditions to accept their interpretation.

So let go to the sources.

