The Marxist reading of Hegel is well known. End of history is communist post-State global society. The liberal reading of Hegel is well enough known. End of history is globalist liberal woke World State. The hegelian reading of Hegel is almost totally unknown.

End of history (according to hegelian reading of Hegel) is overcoming of civil society, creation of strong post-liberal highly intellectual scientific Monarchy and transformation of the society into the People. It is the task of Estate of Braves (der Stand der Tapferkeit).

The true State is not behind us, but ahead of us. The State according Hegel never existed. Those things that existed were just pre-States. Family (ethical thesis) is destroyed in civil society (anti-thesis). Civil society is overcome by State (synthesis). Family is saved by State.

Real America never existed. So the (hegelian) challenge is not to bring it back ("again"), but to create it for the first time in the history. Hegel was neither communist, nor liberal. He was something else. Let read him properly.

Russia-gate argument can be anymore used in politics, court and polemics in US. All those who have sworn on the proofs of Putin’s trace are exposed as liars. They did it only to damage Trump. They are criminals and they are going to be judged.

From now on to be russophobic is not necessary part of political correctness. You can be it or not. Both options can not be weaponized or criminalized. Be what you are, say what you want. Freedom of speech and thought is restored.

To be Russian, pro-Russian, pro-Putin is possible and legitimate option of every free American. As well as to be anti-Russian and anti-Putin. The same goes for attitude to Ukraine and Zelensky. You could adore them or blame them. Freedom is that.

The term “Russian propaganda” should be abandon in favour of “Russian point of view”. Russia is not ideology. It is Civilization-State. There is liberal propaganda, globalist propaganda, Nazi propaganda, communist propaganda. Not Russian.

