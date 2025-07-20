Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Minister of Propaganda's avatar
Minister of Propaganda
7h

I'm curious to see what will replace liberalism in the west, because there's no doubt it's failing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mohamed's avatar
Mohamed
6h

Спасибо, профессор. Да благословит Бог ваши усилия прежде всего на благо человечества, а уже потом на благо Евразии. Привет вам из Ирака (Да здравствует Россия и да здравствует теория многополярного мира).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture