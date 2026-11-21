"The Situation Is Extremely Dangerous & Escalating Out Of Control! The Use Of Nuclear Weapons Was A Red Line In The Ideological War Between East & West, Now It Has Transformed Into A Very Probable Possibility!"
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Russian Philosopher, Strategist & Ultranationalist, Aleksandr Dugin, Reveals How The Satanic Globalists Are Willing To Destroy All Of Humanity To Maintain Control Over The Planet!
TOPICS DISCUSSED:
👉 'The Epstein Wars' & How The West Is Setting The World Of Fire
👉 Putin Rejects Ceasefire Negotiations After Ukrainian Strike On Crimean Bridge
👉 Senator Slotkin Warns Of Massive “Cyber 9/11”
👉 Major Takeaways From The Trilateral Talks Between Russia, China & the United States
👉 The Iranian Dirty Bomb Threat Being A Mossad False Flag
👉 The Fatalist/Leftist Death Cult Mentality That Has Infected The West
👉 How Zelensky Was Used By NATO To Wage War With Russia
& MUCH MORE!
❗️ THIS IS A POWERFUL/MUST-WATCH INTERVIEW!
Alexander Dugin talking about his latest book, THE EPSTEIN WARS (published by Multipolar Press), on Alex Jones.
Get the book here:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970784318/
https://paideuma.tv/en/video/humanity-precipice-total-nuclear-war-russian-insider-aleksandr-dugin-raises-alarm
RED ALERT: Humanity Is On The Precipice Of TOTAL NUCLEAR WAR— Russian Insider Aleksandr Dugin Raises The Alarm!
"The Situation Is Extremely Dangerous & Escalating Out Of Control! The Use Of Nuclear Weapons Was A Red Line In The Ideological War Between East & West, Now It Has Transformed Into A Very Probable Possibility!"