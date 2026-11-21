"The Situation Is Extremely Dangerous & Escalating Out Of Control! The Use Of Nuclear Weapons Was A Red Line In The Ideological War Between East & West, Now It Has Transformed Into A Very Probable Possibility!"



EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Russian Philosopher, Strategist & Ultranationalist, Aleksandr Dugin, Reveals How The Satanic Globalists Are Willing To Destroy All Of Humanity To Maintain Control Over The Planet!



TOPICS DISCUSSED:



👉 'The Epstein Wars' & How The West Is Setting The World Of Fire

👉 Putin Rejects Ceasefire Negotiations After Ukrainian Strike On Crimean Bridge

👉 Senator Slotkin Warns Of Massive “Cyber 9/11”

👉 Major Takeaways From The Trilateral Talks Between Russia, China & the United States

👉 The Iranian Dirty Bomb Threat Being A Mossad False Flag

👉 The Fatalist/Leftist Death Cult Mentality That Has Infected The West

👉 How Zelensky Was Used By NATO To Wage War With Russia



& MUCH MORE!



❗️ THIS IS A POWERFUL/MUST-WATCH INTERVIEW!



Alexander Dugin talking about his latest book, THE EPSTEIN WARS (published by Multipolar Press), on Alex Jones.



Get the book here:



https://www.amazon.com/dp/1970784318/



https://paideuma.tv/en/video/humanity-precipice-total-nuclear-war-russian-insider-aleksandr-dugin-raises-alarm

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