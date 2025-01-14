Rejecting Liberal Racism and Reclaiming True Identities
Alexander Dugin opposes liberal racism and globalist homogenization, emphasizing the richness of collective ethnic and cultural identities.
We need to end with DEI. That means there are peoples, plurality of ethnoi, cultures, civilisations, religions - always in plural. But these identities are collective never individual.
Being white is totally void characteristic. Exactly as being black, or yellow, or green. The meaning begins with being English, or French, or French, or Russian. That is p…