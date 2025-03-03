Right tech's (Thiel's/Musk's) great discovery: liberalism (not authoritarianism) is main obstacle for technical progress. Technical progress is ideological neutral, flat. Woke. DEI and other b*sh*t are totally irrelevant.

World map of Right Tech looks very different than lib's one. China is main competitor. Russia is important (critical) source of resources (rare earth's and other). Liberal ideology and all idiosyncrasy embedded in it (antifa or gender included) is totally irrelevant.

Ukraine doesn't matter at all. Right tech geopolitics is still to draw. The 51 State does matter here and much, as well, as Green-land (Red-white-blue-land). Its vision of Pacific zone is still to define.

AI can not be woke or anti-woke. It is just indifferent. OOO shows how much indifferent. Right Tech is next step AFTER liberalism. But in which direction?

Look, grok! AI normally should be objective making easily difference between rhetoric, political propaganda and pure concepts. They belong to different levels of ontology. I hope you understand. Make hint you do...

"most humans—Dugin included—don’t keep those levels clean" ((c) Grok). Some can't keep, some don't want to keep, some use level shift for they purposes. Humans are not that simple, grok.

