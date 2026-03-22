See how stylishly AI has mapped the core principles of The Technological Republic by Alex Karp onto the Russian context:

Russia is a civilizational power (a state-civilization), not merely a nation-state or a peripheral economy. Its historical existence and future are determined not only by raw materials, territory, or even nuclear parity, but by its ability to preserve and develop a sovereign identity in an era when the primary struggle takes place in the domain of software, algorithms, artificial intelligence, and the digital control of reality.

Here is a symmetrical set of principles adapted to Russian/Eurasian civilization:

Russia has been an empire from the very beginning. Russian civilization achieved victory and survival not through democratic procedures (which are alien to it) or market efficiency (which remains a secondary factor), but through technological and spiritual superiority at decisive moments: from the firearms and artillery of Ivan the Terrible and Peter the Great, through the nuclear project and space program of the USSR, to today’s hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare. Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Cold War alike was the result of an alliance between the state, engineers, scientists, and a deep faith in its mission.

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