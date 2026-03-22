Russia in the Age of AI Power
Alexander Dugin on faith, sovereignty, and the digital frontier.
See how stylishly AI has mapped the core principles of The Technological Republic by Alex Karp onto the Russian context:
Russia is a civilizational power (a state-civilization), not merely a nation-state or a peripheral economy. Its historical existence and future are determined not only by raw materials, territory, or even nuclear parity, but by its ability to preserve and develop a sovereign identity in an era when the primary struggle takes place in the domain of software, algorithms, artificial intelligence, and the digital control of reality.
Here is a symmetrical set of principles adapted to Russian/Eurasian civilization:
Russia has been an empire from the very beginning. Russian civilization achieved victory and survival not through democratic procedures (which are alien to it) or market efficiency (which remains a secondary factor), but through technological and spiritual superiority at decisive moments: from the firearms and artillery of Ivan the Terrible and Peter the Great, through the nuclear project and space program of the USSR, to today’s hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare. Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Cold War alike was the result of an alliance between the state, engineers, scientists, and a deep faith in its mission.
Conitnue:
Thank you for your analysis professor. I agree with some aspects. Others less so. I don’t think there was a winner in the Cold War. The centralized system in the USSR fell apart. I would not call that a victory. Unless you frame it as the re emergence of Russia from the yoke of communism. Then I would agree with you. Russia does have a very long history and way of surviving. Their scorched earth tactics have served them well when attacked from serious invaders. Sweden, France and Germany were all expelled over the centuries. The Russian people were willing to pay a very high price to achieve victory.