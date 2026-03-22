Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
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Thank you for your analysis professor. I agree with some aspects. Others less so. I don’t think there was a winner in the Cold War. The centralized system in the USSR fell apart. I would not call that a victory. Unless you frame it as the re emergence of Russia from the yoke of communism. Then I would agree with you. Russia does have a very long history and way of surviving. Their scorched earth tactics have served them well when attacked from serious invaders. Sweden, France and Germany were all expelled over the centuries. The Russian people were willing to pay a very high price to achieve victory.

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