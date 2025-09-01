Alexander Dugin

Russia, India & China Shaping New World Order: Digital Dugin Edition

The West must either adapt to this shift or collapse like the Tower of Babel.
Alexander Dugin
Sep 01, 2025
Transcript

After US tariffs, India drew closer to Russia and began easing tensions with China — real multipolarity in action.

The West must either adapt to this shift or collapse like the Tower of Babel.

