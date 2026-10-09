I appreciate it very much, above all in this precise, very crucial moment in history.

So I would like to say that, in order to speak about security, and on the continental level to speak about energy security and the relations between Russia and India in assuring, securing this capacity to provide such a volume of energy that both our economies, our growing economies, demand, we need to put that in the geopolitical context.

So when we forget that, we could encounter so many obstacles and challenges and problems on the road to satisfying our needs for energy security that it could destroy all the plans. So if we miss the concrete situation on the global scale, we could lose the whole project.

So we need to take into consideration the most important tendency that defines the contemporary situation. That is the transition, the shift from unipolarity to multipolarity. And that is essential.

And, in my opinion, we should start with that, we should finish with that, we should always have that in our heads, always take it into consideration during the development of our arguments on any serious issues on this scale.

But when we speak about unipolarity, we need to include—and that is very important—both branches of unipolarity: the hegemonic Western open domination represented by Trump’s politics, when they say America is the center and it is the global power, superpower, and, after that, very importantly, the interests of the United States are universal interests.

So the values of the United States, they could be adapted or limited by the United States, but interests are universal. So global security, in this hegemonic form of unipolarity, is American security. And all the rest outside of America should be inscribed in the system.

So America is the absolute hegemon, and it could distribute and, in a kind of way, lead and grant to all the others who agree with its leadership some portion, some share, in this global security, which is American security.

There is only one point of decision, only one subject of interests, and all the rest are invited to join the camp. That’s open. They don’t hide that.

So Trump’s hegemonic vision of the global situation, of global unipolarity, as well, is projected onto energy issues. For example, what we have now in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb: there is the idea of the United States, through its proxy Israel, establishing hegemonic control over the main zone of energy, oil, and gas production in the Middle East.

So that is purely a hegemonic strategy. And the issues and the problems we experience now with that are the result of the will of the United States of America under Trump to secure their absolute dominance, full dominance, in the energy sphere.

All the others who are considered so-called allies of the United States are not allies; they are vassals. And the vassals should have a share in the master’s interests. And that is openly recognized by the West, by the United States, by the United States under Trump.

The Malacca Strait is the third most important issue in the global circulation of energy under the control of the United States. And, logically, it could turn very soon into the third point of conflict or balance of powers when Trump’s administration tries to establish unique, unilateral, unipolar control over energy.

But the other project, the so-called globalist or left-liberal vision of unipolarity, is slightly different. It doesn’t declare that the United States of America should be the center, but the West as such, the West in general—Europe, the United States, Canada, and pro-Western, openly pro-Western states—they are considered to be global humanity.

They are not called the West anymore; they are called global humanity in the interpretation of Western globalist liberal ideology.

But that is another version of unipolarity. There is only one world designed by the Westerners, by the liberal globalist concept. Everybody who shares the values—this time not so much interests, but values—of the West is invited to take part in this global system, including the distribution of energy.

But those who are not in accordance with their values, they are designated, declared, as enemies. So we need to destroy them.

There is the explanation of the Ukraine war. Russia doesn’t share the globalist values, tries to establish an independent center of power, and it is punished for that, as Iranians are punished for trying to be independent.

And the next step is to punish China or to include it in the globalist project.

But in all the versions, we have unipolarity that is still here, and it tries to impose its own rules and laws or paradigms on global organization, including the distribution and circulation of energy.

So everything should be under Western control, either under the control of the United States, and, in that sense, they will grant security to the others.

So they should control everything, and they give permission: India, Bharat, you can have such an amount of oil and gas, and we will provide it to you from the Middle East or from other sources. But you should stay loyal to us. And if we say, let’s fight China, for example, you should join the camp. There is no other solution. You are a vassal.

So if another country wants to be part of this system of Pax Americana, they should follow the same rules.

So energy security in this unipolar world, with American hegemony, open American hegemony, could be achieved through loyalty to the unique pole.

A little bit different is the concept dealing with the globalist version. So you are not necessarily supposed to follow direct orders from the West, but you’d better do so.

So it is, let’s say, the other face of the same coin. It is not something alternative. It is milder.

So you say it is multilateralism. We invite you to join our coalition. We suggest that you accept our rules, not that we impose them on you. We invite you to do the same.

But there are two versions of the same unipolarity.

And there is growing multipolarity. Recently, in the General Assembly of the United Nations—sorry—this very important document, the Eurasian Multipolar Charter, was signed.

Now it involves only a few countries—Russia, Belarus, Vietnam, Iran, and so on—but it is a very important step, a first step, to promote a multipolar understanding of global politics, multipolar in every sense.

Multipolarity—what does multipolarity mean? It is an alternative project.

There is not only one paradigm or one subject of global politics that could impose its rules, its order based on its rules, on all the others. They could change the rules at any moment, and everybody is obliged to follow them.

Multipolarity means that we have a few poles.

Which poles, concretely? The West as one pole among the others; China, second, for sure and totally independent; Russia; and Bharat, Akhand Bharat. Bharat in the general sense, not only India, but the zone of influence of India. That is a civilizational state.

So maybe there will be an Islamic independent pole, an African pole, a Latin American pole—all that is called BRICS somehow, or the Eurasian Multipolar Charter.

So if we make this shift to the multipolar understanding, everything in security and energy is totally changed immediately.

We could not rely on the West and its goodwill and its absolute leadership and its capacity to grant, to provide us, or give us the right to have relations with this country or not, to allow some country to have economic and energy relations with another country or not.

The sanctions on Indian and Chinese structures dealing with Russian oil are a clear example of what unipolarity is.

You are not allowed to have certain relations with Russia. You are not allowed to provide your security, to have the energy that you need for the development of your economy, without the permission of the West.

So that is the rule. That is what these Western sanctions mean.

You are obliged to buy more costly, the most costly, oil or gas instead of cheaper oil or gas because you are not allowed, because you are not free, because you are a slave, because you are a vassal.

The same for us, the same for China as well.

China, being so big and independent in the global situation, still depends on the West and on the Western market, on the Western financial system. They are trying to establish their autonomy, their autarky, their sovereignty, but they haven’t yet reached this situation because they could not reach it alone.

They need multipolarity. They need the Eurasian Multipolar Charter.

The same for India, the same for Russia, obviously.

So we could not afford to create an alternative pole, one alternative pole in front of the global West, alone, by ourselves. We need mutual cooperation.

But together, putting together China, Russia, Bharat, the Islamic world, Africa, Latin America, we could easily achieve real multipolarity.

In that sense, multipolarity could rearrange our understanding of what energy security is.

Because in this situation, everything depends on inner sovereignty: sovereign demand for oil, sovereign supply, sovereign capacity to produce and to sell, sovereignly, without permission from the global West.

If, for example, we need to have relations with some country or some region that is not under the control of the West, we are free to do that.

So no more sanctions, no more permissions from the West, no more this imperialist will to impose on us their own interests or values.

So in both senses, we should be absolutely sovereign in values and interests.

Indian interests above all—above the United States, above the West, above China, above Russia, above the Islamic world.

So you put India first. And India first, following this line, means that you and only you decide with whom you cooperate in securing your energy demand.

So that is a very important mental shift.

As great Narendra Modi has said, decolonization of the Indian mind. That is what you need. And as well, decolonization of the Indian mind in the field of energy security.

But we Russians need the same. Absolutely the same.

We need decolonization of the Russian mind and the restoration of total sovereignty in the context of multipolarity, not bipolarity.

It is impossible. We could not afford—neither us, nor the Chinese, nor Indians—we could not afford this confrontation with Western hegemony, liberal or open, alone.

So we need cooperation and to propose, maybe, a Eurasian vision of energy security.

For example, we are dealing with Russia, China, India, Iran, and Islamic countries. We should establish some pact on energy.

So we supply each other. We satisfy our demands. We sell and we buy from whoever we want.

So that demands a very important development of our strategic planning, of the relations between us outside of the West.

So we need, maybe, to think that the Strait of Hormuz or Bab el-Mandeb are much more our field of interest, our vital, our life interests, and we need to secure them, not the United States.

What are the United States doing there? Why have they attacked Iran?

They have no right, no reason to be there. No American military bases.

This region should be ruled by the people who live there, by Islamic people, by Iran, by Arabs, by all the rest.

So it is of our concern.

We need to move from reactive to proactive politics in the field of energy supply.

India depends so much on energy, much more than on anything else. You are a growing economy, you are a great economy, you are on the rise as a new superpower in many senses, and your dependence on oil, gas, and energy is a matter of life.

So if you don’t have enough cheap energy, or energy at more normal prices, your development, your rise, will be destroyed.

So that is important.

So you need, I think—I invite you—to behave as a superpower, because you are a superpower.

You are Akhand Bharat, Bharat. You are the independent pole of emerging multipolarity.

And we need to revise our relations—Russia-India, India-China, Russia-China—in this new multipolar context.

Maybe we need to start thinking about a Eurasian multipolar energy charter that would be a declaration of our total sovereignty in the energy field on the continent, on the Eurasian continent.

And if we start to think from the point of view of this sovereign continent, we could easily imagine a way to avoid fatal dependence, total dependence, on the West.

We could supply you directly. We could create a kind of consortium, a Eurasian consortium in energy.

We could create the military structure to secure the supply of gas and oil between us. And we should consider that as a common concern, not only Russia’s concern or only that of buyers or suppliers.

So we need to secure the deal, the energy deal, starting from the beginning to the end, and that is in our national and state interests.

So I invite you to think in this multipolar way, to start to be more independent, more brave, more proactive, in order to insist on your own interests, because energy is problem number one, in my opinion.

So let’s start with energy. Maybe, after that, the other aspects will follow as well.

But we should not underestimate the spiritual, cultural, and civilizational ties between Russia and India.

We need multilevel dialogue and multilateral relations to rise, to be developed in every sense, because without this cultural, spiritual understanding, only economics, only energy, isn’t enough.

We need to think in terms of multipolarity, and that will create the profound and very deep infrastructure, the framework for the development of Russian-Indian friendship and partnership and alliance.

Thank you for your attention.

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