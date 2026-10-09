Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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james whelan
Oct 9

The problem is that the real underlying hegemon is not the US as a nation its the US as a corporate entity. And that corporate entity is not interested in 'humans' its interested in profit, balance seets, equity values. And those interests are shared by a few very rich, very powerful entities in most other countries, and those entities are also not 'human' they are also corporations.

The 'people' of Eurasia might want the solution Dugan describes, but most of the corporations of Eurasia measure that as limiting their share of global profits etc.

The only way through this is the dismantling of the financial system that underlies the corporation's values. That is far more than currently talked about regarding trading outside the dollar system. It will be very painful for people as well as corporations, but it is the only way we can escape the descent into the hell of forever wars, physical and financial, that the corporations seek to impose.

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Political Wisdom's avatar
Political Wisdom
Oct 9

https://substack.com/@priyamgulati007/note/p-219137772?r=7fwo1s

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