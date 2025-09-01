Alexander Dugin argues that Russia, India, and China form the civilizational core of multipolarity, whose alliance heralds the end of Western dominance and the birth of a new world order.

Russia, China, and India form a fundamental structure that is visibly changing the world order. Globalists have repeatedly tried to pull India over to their side, exploiting its border disputes with China. Russia, however, has always maintained excellent relations with both China and India. After the United States imposed 50% tariffs, India’s relations with Russia improved further, and at the same time a thaw began in India’s relations with China. This is precisely what multipolarity means.

The West is left only with money and currency speculation, with financial pyramids on which BlackRock rests, along with Larry Fink, the new head of the Davos Economic Forum. As soon as Russia, China, and India exit the dollar zone, the Western colossus with feet of clay will collapse.

