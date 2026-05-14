Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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TK's avatar
TK
16h

Those idiots in Europe, USA and the Global Capital cartel are deliberately trying to destroy everything.

They believe for some reason, that they can destroy the 'West' in this nonsense, bring some homeostasis on Russia/China/Iran before they do, probably replacing Iran as the third axis of that triumvirate using the 'West' as a puppet, and also remain and live happily in the post-'Western' (not a single leader is Western) world.

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2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
13hEdited

Russia must do the unexpected to a unprepared Europe before it’s too late.

Remove the wasp nests from outside your garden. You know were they are because they are bragging about it. Especially in Germany. Europe is not ready for war because they are just throwing Ukrainian bodies and brainwashed western soldiers into the battlefield. Make them an offer they can’t refuse.

Remember those «people» are psychopaths and demons. They only back down forced by a power greater than themselves.

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