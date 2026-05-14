Alexander Dugin argues that Russia faces a civilizational struggle defined by time, acceleration, and the need to break what he calls the country’s “heroic sleep” before the collective West escalates the conflict further.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Hello, friends. Happy holiday to everyone!

During the May 9 parade on Red Square, genuine heroes marched “in formation,” as military personnel say: 17 Heroes of Russia and 83 recipients of the Order of Courage. Beside the president in the stands sat not only veterans of the Great Patriotic War, but also participants in the current events, including the first female Hero of Russia, Lance Corporal Lyudmila Bolilaya, who shielded a wounded soldier with her own body.

Perhaps this is one of the defining features of the present May 9 celebration — the living continuity of heroic sacrifice in the conditions of the special military operation. What else, Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], should we speak about in this connection?

Alexander Dugin: I think there are many subjects worth discussing. And since you mentioned the heroes awarded the Order of Courage, I would like to remind everyone that this is a kind of Immortal Regiment: many remarkable figures of the SMO [Special Military Operation] era have received this award, and, sadly, many of them posthumously. My daughter, Daria Dugina, was also posthumously awarded the Order of Courage by the president for defending our freedom, our truth, and our state.

That is why this is a very bitter holiday. For us, the people of the SMO era, the phrase “a holiday with tears in our eyes” has ceased to be a metaphor and has become something immediate and concrete. Remembering our grandfathers and great-grandfathers who fell in that war is a sacred duty, yet now we are losing loved ones in real time. They are becoming heroes and recipients of the Order of Courage right now. This pain and these tears are not symbolic; they are not merely a tribute to tradition. Our Immortal Regiment is growing, becoming ever more concentrated and sharply present in our lives.

Today’s holiday feels to us more like a tragedy and a reminder of the unimaginable suffering our people endured both in the Great Patriotic War and in the trials we are undergoing today. For this war continues. The celebration of May 9 in 2026 feels to me like the heaviest in my lifetime. Before 1991, we celebrated victory in a country that had been defended, reclaimed, and expanded by those people. Thanks to them, we became a victorious people: our warriors left us a great and tangible inheritance.

The country in which we breathed, studied, and contemplated the world — a country through which one could travel from Kaliningrad to Sakhalin without customs checkpoints or borders — all of this was part of our common Victory. The Ukrainian, Belarusian, Kazakh, Uzbek, Armenian, and other peoples were part of our single society. All of this was the legacy of May 9, 1945: our very existence, our Russian language, and our sovereign state. This triumph was preceded by five years of terrible war, occupation, retreats, and unimaginable sacrifice, until the war truly became a people’s war and the people awakened.

They rose in defense of the Motherland under the leadership of a great leader. The greatness of Joseph Stalin is becoming ever more evident today. I am an Orthodox man; I am not a supporter of communism, atheism, or Marxism, yet it is impossible to deny the scale of this figure. He was able to raise the country up at a critical moment and save the state through the right words, decisions, and actions. For us — conservatives, monarchists, and supporters of tradition — he appears as a successful emperor. Yes, he is a contradictory figure, yet Byzantine history and Christian history alike contain rulers who were far from orthodox and who nevertheless brought great victories to their peoples and their empires.

And then, in the nineties, this victory was almost stolen from us; in fact, it was effectively usurped. On the territory of our united Fatherland, dubious entities appeared that spat upon both our Soviet past and our Russian past, constructing “anti-Russia” projects — and not merely one, but several at once. And from Moscow we treated all of this with complete condescension. We ourselves were selling off our victory.

I would remind you that during that period, in the nineties — and people may already have forgotten this — the Russian Federation was at times led by figures who themselves despised and spat upon the greatness of the veterans, who tried altogether to erase the significance of our Great War. They agreed with the equation of communism and Nazism, something the European Union insisted upon. These traitors ruled over us, and it was precisely they who shaped the elite that still partially remains in high positions today. It was a terrible period, when the results of our victory were taken from us and the holiday itself was nearly stolen away.

When Vladimir Putin came to power 26 years ago, he gradually began to save this holiday. Saving the results of the victory was far more difficult, because we ourselves had renounced them — precisely in 1991, during the dissolution of the Soviet Union. We voluntarily surrendered the fruits of our great victory, staining the honor of our state, our government, and our society. Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Yeltsin, and everyone surrounding them — every last one of them stained their honor through an unimaginable betrayal.

That is why this holiday became profoundly bitter. Putin attempted to save it. We began celebrating it with increasing confidence. And then we began asking ourselves: why speak only of the holiday, only of the past, only of the Immortal Regiment of that era? For the threat hanging over our country exists today as well.

And then the Special Military Operation began. We breathed deeply once more. And we realized — our people realized — that Victory belongs not only to the past; it is also our duty in the present. We embarked upon the path of reclaiming the stolen results of the Great Victory of 1945. Beginning in 2014, we took a certain step in that direction, and when the SMO began, we fully entered the direct path of restoring our historical dignity. We began asserting ourselves as an independent state-civilization, as a genuine pole of the multipolar world — and after that, we encountered extraordinary resistance.

I even think that many people did not suspect how difficult it would be to win the war we entered into. We understand how hard it was to fight during those five years, from 1941 to 1945. Yet in reality, we have encountered something whose full scale, it seems to me, we still do not entirely comprehend. If we fail to win this Patriotic War that we are waging against the forces of the collective West, then the issue will no longer concern merely the Victory of 1945, but Russia’s very existence in history.

Our being in history, our sovereignty, our statehood, our independence, our freedom, and our civilization are once again in question. They stand in question just as sharply as they did in 1941, 1942, or 1943. In the broadest sense, we still have not turned the tide of this war. Over the past four years, we have not even come close to fully realizing the goals that were set at the beginning of the SMO.

And if we widen our perspective further still, we will see that the post-Soviet space, which forms part of Eurasian integration, is slipping away from us, distancing itself and drifting farther rather than drawing closer and integrating. If we speak seriously... Of course, one should not really speak this way during wartime, because morale must constantly be strengthened. That is true and proper. Yet sometimes a reality check is necessary, a comparison with reality itself, so that we understand what is required of us now in order for Victory truly to become our Victory, so that we may defend its sacredness.

Look, we are already paying for it with blood. Behind my shoulder hangs the portrait of my daughter — posthumously awarded the Order of Courage for Russia in this war, in our Patriotic War. And these are not merely words, not merely photographs that we carry in the Immortal Regiment procession — this is our pain. And if we are unable now to truly gather ourselves and reverse the course of the most difficult war in which we find ourselves... This war has turned out, you know, I think perhaps no less difficult than the Great Patriotic War. The scale of sacrifice is incomparable, of course, yet this is far from a technical operation.

Moreover, there are no prospects whatsoever for it ending in the near future. The West is preparing for a direct assault against us in the Kaliningrad region and along other fronts. Sanctions, attacks against our fleet, direct provocations at every level in the air, strikes against our energy and strategic infrastructure — all of this is only intensifying. And naturally, this requires an extremely decisive response.

It seems to me that it was precisely this feeling of deep historical anxiety that colored the May 9 celebrations this year. That earlier Victory has already secured its place in history. Yet if we fail to achieve our present victory, if our current war does not end in triumph — however difficult, however painful that triumph may be — we may lose even that former Victory as well. Such is the tragic and bloody life of history: there are no victories won once and for all.

The moment you relax, become distracted by something else, or convince yourself that the last war was truly the final one and that an era of peace and harmony has now arrived, a new war will crash down upon you with its cruel wave. This is inevitable. Therefore, every generation must grow up and be shaped with the readiness to bring a new victory to its people, its state, and its civilization. We have no right to forget this.

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