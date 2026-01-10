At times, one may get the impression that we are fighting merely to preserve the status quo, or simply fending off the challenges piling up against us. This is partly true, yet even reactive resistance requires will. Had Russia been led by a different leadership, it would long ago have gone for compromises and would not have resisted or fought, even for the sake of the status quo. That is how we lost the USSR (the Empire), then the post-Soviet space, and began to lose the Russian Federation itself.

Continue: