Russia Must Break the Status Quo
Alexander Dugin on why mere preservation leads to defeat.
At times, one may get the impression that we are fighting merely to preserve the status quo, or simply fending off the challenges piling up against us. This is partly true, yet even reactive resistance requires will. Had Russia been led by a different leadership, it would long ago have gone for compromises and would not have resisted or fought, even for the sake of the status quo. That is how we lost the USSR (the Empire), then the post-Soviet space, and began to lose the Russian Federation itself.
Continue:
Dear Professor Dugin,In my essy of [13/08](https://substack.com/@ros1200625/p-170837653?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=reader2) , I put forward a thesis: Anchorage is going to define the geopolitics of the century, and Russia is the ventricle of this great movement. Russia has a foundation, and it is true that this foundation is based on a balance between perishing or being; this has been the case since the period of the Mongol invasions. I believe Russia is the highest expression of this, whereas the European powers are the product of internal wars, Christian in nature, of imperial power, comercial and production struggles and papal power. This is how the atlantic Europe finally collapses into sovereign states defined by security, territory, and population: Faustian continental liberalism, born of the Habsburg rebels. The multipolar empires died in the WWI and those empires are coming back again under the shape of Eurasia and America. America does not have such a foundation; it is a republic without ethos and fundamentally chaotic. America is being founded at this very moment, through an atrocious imperialism, but one justified by its own raison d’être. The latest moves by Trump and Putin show what was really discussed in Alaska: sharing the North and suffocating Europe and China. This new turn by Trump is something that had already been discussed; it is more than a revolution; it is imperial foundation.There will be no return to Biden, to globalism, cultural liberalism and I hardly see a civil war on the domestic front: we have seen how the state overlaps with its security forces, which are legal, and how the bulk of the armed population sides with Trump; this without even counting the army and the Pentagon, which are more Trumpist than Trump himself. Globalism and the neoliberalism of democracy and human rights are over; the lie has ended, and the foundation of a true empire begins. If there is to be a new world order, it will have its military and political capital in Washington and its sacred capital in Jerusalem.And Russia takes Europe.
The Oreshnik at 40 km from the European Union already means that the spirit of Anchorage is in motion; this is the historical equivalent of the so-called kidnapping of Maduro (although the news are avoiding the topic and insisting the Oreshnik is a sort of fantasy just like El Cartel de Los Soles is)... Europe is witnessing the end of NATO, and France has been moving away from NATO since 2022, something that has now effectively become official under a completely anti-Trump and almost anti-NATO Macron. France and Great Britain are moving toward the scenario of multicultural/multipolar empires, which, as history shows us, means war; and this war will only be avoided if Russia takes Europe as a balance “against” America, which, if NATO breaks, will occur passively, just by inertia.There is also no real will for unity in Europe; the powers without Trump are divided, indebted, and now even without oil or natural gas. I see no quick way out of the European situation: Trump is becoming more dangerous than Putin and many in the European Union, like Meloni, wants dialogue with Russia NOW.
Amen brother! The West being ruled by aggressive lunatics, every other country had better stay ahead of them to survive.....