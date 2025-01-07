Russian Christmas
Today, the Virgin Mary is the most vital and the one who brings the inviolable to earth. Angels and shepherds praise. The Wise Men travel with the star. For us the child is born, the Eternal God.
Today, the Virgin Mary is the most vital and the one who brings the inviolable to earth. Angels and shepherds praise. The Wise Men travel with the star. For us the child is born, the Eternal God.
This is the Kontakion [Editor's note: The Kontakion, or Contacio in current Italian, is a typical hymn of Eastern Christianity, formerly originated from the set…