Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Gorski's avatar
Joseph Gorski
37m

Putin tried to integrate and be friendly with the global elites but they had other plans. This situation must be accepted to form a true multipolar world. We must move toward decentralization. Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
2h

Not to mention NATO´s failure to honour its 1991 committment. History will show the greatest Europen failure of modern times was the squandered opportunity to make Europe Great Again - including RUSSIA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture