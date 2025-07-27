Alexander Dugin declares that as the West decays, Russia must become a civilization-state by returning to the path it began when it parted ways with Europe.

Today, many people quote Alexey Gromyko’s remark that “Russia currently resembles traditional Europe more than the countries of Europe themselves.” I believe he was trying to express something quite accurate. Once, while in Argentina, I exclaimed, “What an excellent European country this is!” Later, when I visited France (even before the sanctions), I was horrified by its condition: “What a garbage heap this is!”

The fact is, many Europeans who come to Russia are delighted. It reminds them of Europe, but in a former, vanished phase. It is the West that no longer exists in the West. You can encounter it in Latin America or here with us. Moreover, soon even some Asian societies might be more Western than the West itself. The degeneration, total failure, transgression, and decline that have overtaken Western societies no longer allow them to be considered traditional Western civilizations.

