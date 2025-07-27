Alexander Dugin declares that as the West decays, Russia must become a civilization-state by returning to the path it began when it parted ways with Europe.
Today, many people quote Alexey Gromyko’s remark that “Russia currently resembles traditional Europe more than the countries of Europe themselves.” I believe he was trying to express something quite accurate. Once, while in Argentina, I exclaimed, “What an excellent European country this is!” Later, when I visited France (even before the sanctions), I was horrified by its condition: “What a garbage heap this is!”
The fact is, many Europeans who come to Russia are delighted. It reminds them of Europe, but in a former, vanished phase. It is the West that no longer exists in the West. You can encounter it in Latin America or here with us. Moreover, soon even some Asian societies might be more Western than the West itself. The degeneration, total failure, transgression, and decline that have overtaken Western societies no longer allow them to be considered traditional Western civilizations.
Профессор, я не очень силён в философии и постоянно учусь у вас.
И у меня есть кое-какие скромные идеи.
Но я православный и вижу в православной России единственный выход и надежду.
Этот мир не имеет ни ценности, ни смысла без Иисуса Христа.
Этот мир заслуживает гибели, когда отвернётся от Христа.
Нет выбора, кроме победы.
Yes the west is in a degenerate process. It started by recognising first rigths to homosexuals. After stamping everybody against as homophobics and subject to amendments or even jail. After recognising homosexual "marriages" and finally but not the last rigth to adoption. Today homosexuals are Institutionally protected and control political parties educational system and many corporations inclunding finance and of course roman Catholic church if we can define that as a "church" aswell protestant, Anglican, and all other pseudo churches that mushroom in united states of sodom more likely satanic cults where homosexuality bisexuality and pedophily are interconnect very probably with human sacrifices, yes is not by chance that thousands of children disappear every year in united states of sodom. Of course the west is in a process of self destruction.