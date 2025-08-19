Konstantin Malofeev presents Empire as a sacred vision of Russia’s destiny, where the Third Rome embodies divine authority, cultural greatness, and the Katechon holding back the forces of evil.

During the Alaska summit, Vladimir Putin half-jokingly called Sergei Lavrov an “imperialist.” In essence, one of the architects of the reawakening Empire. It is difficult to imagine a more flattering description of the head of Russia’s foreign policy department. Yet it is very important to understand the very concepts that are fundamental to Russian history and Russia’s future. To a great extent, this is precisely what Konstantin Malofeev’s work Empire is devoted to:

Over the course of the 20th century, the word ‘Empire’ lost its original meaning and came to be used mainly in contexts associated either with colonialism (‘colonial Empire’) or with Marxist ideology (‘imperialism’). Eventually, the degradation of complex concepts in the age of commercial advertising led to such absurd combinations as ‘the Rothschild Empire,’ ‘the Krupp Empire,’ the ‘Walmart Empire,’ and, finally, even shops called the ‘Plumbing Empire.’

