Russia’s Liberal Saboteurs
Alexander Dugin emphasizes that the true threat to Russia lies in liberal officials embedded within the state apparatus — agents of a defunct globalist dream — who, under the guise of loyalty....
We have a powerful group of opinion leaders who believe that lifting sanctions would be disastrous. Because liberal-leaning officials would immediately try to roll back all the achievements in import substitution, in asserting the sovereignty of our economy and production, in ensuring security in those areas that are vital to the development of the state.
— Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Sergey Lavrov has essentially acknowledged what many experts, including myself, have written about for years: that in Russia there exists an entire class of officials left over from the 1990s who do not share the head of state’s orientation towards strengthening sovereignty. They dream of once again making Russia a part of the global world — a world that no longer exists. This is their phantom pain, but because of it, they take an entirely destructive stance, obstructing the process of sovereignization in all areas.
These stubborn individuals no longer merely want to reshape our economic system to fit the West. While formally maintaining loyalty to President Putin and nodding along with everything he says, they are in fact trying to destroy what has been built, acting in defiance of Russia’s interests. And this is precisely what Lavrov pointed out, referring to opinion leaders — something that already means a great deal.
In reality, contrary to the illusions of the so-called “sixth column,”1 relations between Russia and the West are not improving at all. Yes, there are very cautious steps towards de-escalation with the United States, but Europe, on the contrary, is preparing for war with us. Therefore, our duty — our direct obligation — is to ensure the economic sovereignty of the country. Yet liberal-leaning officials are obstructing this effort.
Liberal ideology itself has already been effectively criminalized in our country. Imagine replacing the word “liberal” in Lavrov’s statement with “Nazi”: in Russia, some officials with Nazi views sympathize with Hitler and do not want to strengthen our national security because they believe things were better under Hitler’s occupation. We would be horrified by such a statement. And yet today, liberalism is practically a synonym for a new form of Western hegemony, racism, and Russophobia. Therefore, to be a liberal in Russia is simply an ideological crime. The foreign minister has, in fact, admitted that such people exist in Russia. And he was almost certainly referring to specific officials — not marginal figures with no influence.
Today, this sixth column is rejoicing over the warming of our relations with Trump. But not in order to strengthen our position — rather, to derail as quickly as possible all the progress Russia has made on the path of sovereignization since the beginning of the Special Military Operation. And this is outright sabotage — treason, betrayal, a revolt, a mutiny of liberal officials. And since even such a cautious, precise, and restrained diplomat has mentioned them in his remarks, it means the situation is extremely serious.
I believe Sergey Lavrov — who stands on the same level as the greatest foreign ministers in the history of our great nation — should be trusted. There truly exists within the country a core force working against President Putin’s sovereign reforms. The sixth column is a threat of conspiracy, essentially of a coup d’état, because the attempt to roll back the achievements in import substitution and economic sovereignization — on which the development and security of our state depend — is nothing less than that. And this is very serious.
Translator’s note: The term “sixth column” is a contemporary Russian concept denoting a more insidious form of internal subversion than the traditional “fifth column.” While the fifth column refers to overt liberals, pro-Western activists, and opposition figures openly hostile to the state, the sixth column designates those who outwardly demonstrate loyalty to the Russian leadership — particularly to President Putin — yet covertly act to undermine the country’s sovereign and anti-globalist trajectory. They present themselves as patriots while advancing liberal-globalist objectives from within.
Root them out, name and shame them, better to have the entire populace know who the truly deluded treasonous fools are who would for their own gains, distort and sabotage the greater good, selfish, arrogant, self entitled, they are to be loathed, their repugnant views publicised, it’s how I would deal with such out of whack, behaviour, a behaviour as stated truly dangerous to the greater good of the nation, a nation an exemplar in leading the world out of the darkness of the lies, fraud, duplicity that defined everything that is the Liberal Order, the Globalist, New World Order, an order predicate on enrichment of the few at the expense of the many, never ever give them a platform with which to assault the senses of those committed to the national interest, give them an inch… they will steal ten miles…metaphorically speaking.
Nope, this filth, these turds need to be dealt with… no quarter given, they are a cancer that cannot be allowed to metastasise, to spread, the outcome would be disastrous for one of the most culturally diverse nation on the planet, a nation that disdains prejudice, racism, that embraces peoples of all faiths, cultures, beliefs and religion the new light on the hill, the beacon so many nations now look to for leadership and to guide them from the hell that has been the colonial wet dream of the last half millennia.. time to get to work and end this nonsense in order your future becomes more assured… just saying
Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand
Thanks Alexander for your post. I’m relatively new to Substack and I’ve written a couple of posts about the Russia/Ukraine war.
I live in the United States but think that NATO is responsible for the current war. They provoked Russia into attacking Ukraine with loose talk about adding Ukraine as a NATO member during the Biden administration; there was no Russia Ukraine war when Trump was president, because Trump made it clear that he opposed adding Ukraine as a NATO member.
Promises were made to the then Soviet Union in 1990 not to expand NATO membership east of Germany. Well of course we see that that promise was broken, with 14 NATO members east of Germany, including six that border Russia. It’s no wonder to me that Russia views such expansion as a threat to their security and national sovereignty, especially with all of the anti Putin rhetoric coming from many NATO members, notably Starmer in the UK and macron in France.
I just wonder how many of these other NATO members would feel if they had a bunch of anti Europe, anti-American, etc. countries bordering them, with tons of military equipment. It’s reasonable to think that they would view that as a threat to their security and sovereignty. So why should Russia feel any differently?