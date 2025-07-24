Russia’s New “General Armageddon” and the West’s Fear of Total War
Negotiations fade; the conflict resumes.
Alexander Dugin frames the Istanbul talks as theatrics without a future and declares that the era of total war has begun.
Let us note how the third round of negotiations in Istanbul was covered this time. Completely differently from the first and second rounds.
This time, the information was sparse and cold, as if it concerned a routine that clearly would lead nowhere. The first rounds were essentially the same in content, yet they caused a nervous shudder within Russian society: patriots feared betrayal as if it were a death sentence, while the silent liberals and Westernizers within the elite longed for such betrayal with perverse delight. This trembling could not be hidden. Now, everyone understands that betrayal will not happen, and as for the rest — no one is particularly interested.
In the early rounds, everyone, directly or indirectly, was attuned to Trump’s reaction. Any moment now, he would fly in himself, grow furious with Zelensky, explode with rage at Putin’s decisiveness, and so on. He flew nowhere, got angry at everyone, yelled at everyone, insulted everyone, and went back to his own affairs — covering up the Epstein list and attempting to arrest Obama. For all of Trump’s eccentricity, the behavior of the U.S. turned out, strangely enough, to be rather predictable and little different from that of Biden and the neocons — and we have learned how to function and live with that. Not that Trump has withdrawn entirely, but he hardly seems ready at this moment to do anything exceptionally bad (let alone anything good). This means the situation is long-term. The 50 days Trump already renounced mean nothing at all. Hence, the general attitude towards the third round: the Trump factor has dimmed, and thus the negotiations no longer carry much weight. There will be no miracle. The Ukrainian Nazis are still unprepared to surrender, so there is nothing to discuss.
Journalist Seymour Hersh claims the 50 days Trump laid out only makes sense if the plan is to replace Zelenskyy with someone more agreeable to Russia. Someone who will surrender on reasonable terms. Europe has no military to speak of so all their bluster is meaningless. No significant new weapons are coming to Ukraine in the next few months. It’s all over for the regime in Ukraine in one way or another.
Well done! I cannot but see the weakness of Russia in the Western-controlled Central Bank and money system. This was clearly reflected in the BRICS Leaders' Rio Declaration, where they insist in reforming and reinforcing the Bretton Woods system. The globalist party, intimately coupled to zionism, will continue threatening Russia'a independence until a clear, public break with the Western money system (that is more or less China's merit, even if the Hong Kong part of it retains its private nature) is made. I miss this essential aspect time and again in your approach. Money is also an idea--in fact, in whatever shape, it has always been numbers.