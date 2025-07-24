Alexander Dugin frames the Istanbul talks as theatrics without a future and declares that the era of total war has begun.

Let us note how the third round of negotiations in Istanbul was covered this time. Completely differently from the first and second rounds.

This time, the information was sparse and cold, as if it concerned a routine that clearly would lead nowhere. The first rounds were essentially the same in content, yet they caused a nervous shudder within Russian society: patriots feared betrayal as if it were a death sentence, while the silent liberals and Westernizers within the elite longed for such betrayal with perverse delight. This trembling could not be hidden. Now, everyone understands that betrayal will not happen, and as for the rest — no one is particularly interested.

In the early rounds, everyone, directly or indirectly, was attuned to Trump’s reaction. Any moment now, he would fly in himself, grow furious with Zelensky, explode with rage at Putin’s decisiveness, and so on. He flew nowhere, got angry at everyone, yelled at everyone, insulted everyone, and went back to his own affairs — covering up the Epstein list and attempting to arrest Obama. For all of Trump’s eccentricity, the behavior of the U.S. turned out, strangely enough, to be rather predictable and little different from that of Biden and the neocons — and we have learned how to function and live with that. Not that Trump has withdrawn entirely, but he hardly seems ready at this moment to do anything exceptionally bad (let alone anything good). This means the situation is long-term. The 50 days Trump already renounced mean nothing at all. Hence, the general attitude towards the third round: the Trump factor has dimmed, and thus the negotiations no longer carry much weight. There will be no miracle. The Ukrainian Nazis are still unprepared to surrender, so there is nothing to discuss.

