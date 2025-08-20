Alexander Dugin argues that Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and the EU in Washington shows MAGA reduced to fragments, as Europe flatters Trump while plotting sabotage, leaving Russia to commit fully to war and multipolarity.

Trump’s meeting with Zelensky and the EU leaders in Washington is, of course, far from the MAGA program. Rather, it is a moderate, tempered Atlanticism. At the same time, Trump is gradually stepping out of the mode of direct support for Kiev and shifting everything onto the EU. Yet this is imprecise, since Trump changes his views several times a day.

The EU and Zelensky have clearly decided not to continue direct psychological confrontation with Trump, not to irritate him, and to formally agree with him and lavish him with shameless flattery — only to then sabotage the agreements, which they will certainly attempt more than once, as they will have plenty of opportunities. Even worse would be if agreements are actually reached, and only we end up observing them unilaterally — in Gorbachev’s style. I hope it will not come to that.

Continue: