Alexander Dugin examines Serbia’s political upheaval, Europe’s slide toward civil war, Lula’s Brazil, Elon Musk’s rebellion against the neoconservatives, the emergence of a post-Trump America, the prospect of a new Yalta between Putin, Trump, and Xi, and the growing danger of a catastrophic war in the Middle East.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Today we have an incredibly packed agenda. In just these past few days and a couple of weeks, an enormous number of crucial political turning points have come into focus. Some events are already behind us, others are only just unfolding, and frankly, the sheer scale is dizzying. But I’m extremely interested in hearing your take on what happened over the past weekend and what we should expect in the near future.

Let’s skip the preliminaries and turn straight to the Balkans. Elections were held in Serbia, where the party of former President Aleksandar Vučić suffered a defeat. In principle, this was heading that way, although sociologists’ assessments varied. And now, diametrically opposite views are being expressed about the country’s future and the foreign and domestic policy vectors of the new authorities.

Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], what should we expect from Serbia—a long-suffering country that is historically and mentally so close to the Russian heart? Should we simply throw up our hands in bewilderment, or can we already begin to cautiously forecast either a catastrophic or, conversely, a manageable scenario?

Alexander Dugin: I think it’s still too early to say anything definite. Vučić had his undoubted advantages and a great many obvious disadvantages—we know them perfectly well, since we worked with him for a long time. His entourage had plenty of outright liberals, Westernizers, and systemic enemies of Russia. But at the same time, there were also such remarkable figures as Aleksandar Vulin, one of the most consistent, profound, and genuinely pro-Russian politicians in Serbia.

So the balance that Vučić maintained was far from optimal for us. And yet, over a certain period, we adapted to it and built workable mechanisms.

By all appearances, the Serbs themselves—and the majority of them are deeply Russophile—have simply grown mortally tired of him. A huge mass of discontent has accumulated; corruption is off the charts.

As for the victorious “student list,” two lines are immediately visible here. First, this movement still lacks a coherent, fully formed political platform—it was primarily a form of spontaneous voting against Vučić. Against him, of course, the familiar Soros network structures and the technologies of classic “color revolutions” were once again at work, being tested for the umpteenth time on long-suffering Serbia. But these destructive elements are dissolved among perfectly decent people—ordinary Serbs who simply thirst for change, are looking for a way out of the dead end, and do not want to freeze the status quo, even though they themselves have not yet fully formulated what exactly they want.

Pay attention to the details: at their demonstrations there was not a single EU flag, not a single American or Israeli banner. Russian and Orthodox symbols predominate. So far this is pure uncertainty. Bright, unambiguous leaders are not visible on the surface.

That is precisely why we should not draw hasty conclusions right now. Serbian politics is structured in such a way that Moscow would hardly benefit from preparing in advance for an inevitable deterioration of relations—that would automatically run counter to the deep interests of the Serbian people themselves, and any government in Belgrade that goes against the will of the people will instantly discredit itself. On the other hand, we also do not yet have grounds to expect any sharp positive shifts.

The victory of the “student list” is not a catastrophe, but it is an absolute zone of turbulence. Objectively, we do not fully understand what exactly we will have to deal with. God willing, genuinely sovereignist, popular forces will ultimately prevail in Serbia.

Host: But Vučić himself is already promising that by March or April Serbia must support anti-Russian sanctions. It’s clear this may have been said in the heat of the moment, along the lines of “Oh, you didn’t vote for me—so here come the worst-case scenarios,” but the threat was stated in plain text.

Alexander Dugin: Because that is ultimately what will happen. Although personally I am still refraining from categorical assessments. I have very good, trusting relations with Serbia—both with politicians from Vučić’s circle and with many representatives of this “student list.” The Serbs listen to me very attentively.

That is precisely why I deliberately refrained from sharp comments: there are wonderful, sincere people in both camps, but both also unquestionably contain a dense network of Western agents of influence. Serbia’s geopolitical constriction itself objectively places it in a most severe, suffocating dependence on the globalists and the European Union.

We will hope that the deep, genuinely Russophile and sovereign Serbia will ultimately prove stronger and more viable in this historical confrontation than all these Atlanticist and liberal-globalist networks.

Host: I’ll still ask one more question. If we trace the scale—at least from the 1980s, and you will no doubt tell us in detail that the roots go even deeper—the Balkans have been methodically and furiously destabilized. First and foremost Yugoslavia. And how many divisions and amputations of pieces of territory has present-day Serbia endured? One hand’s fingers may not be enough.

And so the question arises: can one say that Serbia has been finally pressed into submission in this sense? Certain pro-Western structures have nevertheless implanted the idea that “there is no life without Europe.” A generation has changed: the generation that clearly remembers the NATO bombings, that remembers how deadly bombs were dropped on their capital without any UN Security Council sanctions, has receded into the background. And the youth has arrived—modern, cool guys who think completely differently. This is not an assessment of whether that’s good or bad, but a fact is a fact: the generation that did not experience this horror firsthand relates to the West and to historical memory completely differently.

Alexander Dugin: It may well turn out that way, of course, but I see this situation from a slightly different angle. Serbs are Serbs, just as Russians are Russians. Both we and the Serbs can pass through the most varied phases, and this has absolutely nothing to do with generational change. The Serbs are a deeply Orthodox, very proud, historically suffering people. And Serbian youth is exactly the same. Every generation needs to go through its own historical experience in order to fully feel itself Serbian. But they are born Serbs: they have a Serbian heart and a Serbian soul.

Here is what I am betting on: in reality there exist deep historical processes that are not touched at all by superficial ideological transformations. From generation to generation, something fundamental in our peoples remains unchanged. Yes, perhaps in Western ones as well, but in us—especially.

When we superficially say “new generation,” it in fact largely continues the same thing; it carries the same matrix. In a person, in his culture and identity, there are very deep levels, deep dimensions. And among the Serbs—among the young and the old, among those who remember the bombings and those who were born later—there is an unyielding Serbian vertical, a Serbian axis.

The Serbian people has suffered colossally in history, especially in recent decades. And, by the way, technologies intended for us were being tested on them. Everything that happened in the Balkans was supposed to happen later in Russia. We had the Warsaw Pact destroyed, then the Soviet Union was dismantled, and then they began to destroy Russia itself—and would have destroyed it completely if not for Putin.

That is, there are large-scale historical processes, and in this sense Serbia and Russia are indeed deeply kindred peoples, which gives us every reason for restrained optimism. Let’s look deeper; let’s understand the people itself and interact directly with it! Official politicians are often merely a temporary screen, foam on the water. Real historical processes unfold much deeper.

And I sincerely hope for the long-suffering Serbian people. I do not think Serbia has been pressed into submission. Why on earth should it have been? Look: the same “student list” will now speak with everyone from a position of strength. And look at the striking contrast between the Serbian protests and the pogroms that have been taking place in other European countries. Everything is peaceful, quiet, extremely calm. No looting, no madness, no harsh clashes. Everything is very correct, because this is an entirely different people.

It is immeasurably harder to split and destabilize the Serbian people from within than any modern European society, which is thoroughly mined by uncontrolled migration and decomposed by gender ideology. The Serbs preserve tradition, and that is what saves them.

We and the Serbs are saved by the fact that we lag behind the West—and thank God! That is our salvation. The further we lag behind this “progressive” West, the higher the chance that it will eventually simply fall away from us and go its own way into the abyss. And we need to go our own—Russian-Serbian, Orthodox—path.

Our Tradition is our sole salvation. And Tradition is by no means a frozen past. Tradition, like a tree, has roots and a crown that grow always, continuously. And these invisible roots, going deep into the depths of the Slavic, Orthodox, Russian and Serbian soul—this is what we must place our key stake on. It is precisely this dimension that we are obliged to see in any serious analysis of Serbian politics.

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