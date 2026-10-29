Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adriano Agliardi's avatar
Adriano Agliardi
2h

💖🙏🙄

Reply
Share
SPreg's avatar
SPreg
3h

I am by origin of Serbian descent. In my father's family village in the Eastern Serbia there is a wooden 900 years old Christian Orthodox church, a witness of 900 years of Serbian Christian survival. For 500 years the Ottoman Turks occupied Serbia, enslaved the Serbs with hard labor, taxes, abduction of children but were unable to convert the people to Islam. Serbian land was attacked and destroyed more than 40. The Germans did it twice, Bulgarians 4 times, Austro-Hungarians, the Ottomans, the Romans who were there for 6 hundred years...it went on and on. The Serbian capital of Belgrade, one of the oldest European cities that was built by the Celts and named Singidon and renamed Singidunum by the Romans, was destroyed and rebuilt 46 times. What just happened, the fall of SNS and winning by the Student list, is yet another day of insecurity in the Serbian land for the Serbian people. My husband emailed to his cousin in Vojvidina (I have no one left in Serbia, both parents passed, mu brother's family is also in North America) asking her is it going to be better or worse from now on in Serbia. She answered with one word: "Worse".

So, please, do not conclude that you know what's good for the Serbs. SNS is still in power till January, Student list has many different people with different goals and options but not with the exact program or the same policy. The only thing they agreed on was to get rid of Vucic. We will see.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture