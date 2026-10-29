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🕌 In this substantial dialogue recorded in Moscow, Sheikh Imran N. Hosein and Professor Alexander Dugin explore the relationship between Islamic and Orthodox Christian eschatology, asking how revelation, sacred history, and spiritual discernment might illuminate the contemporary world.

📖 Scripture, interpretation, and history: Sheikh Imran outlines his approach to Islamic eschatology as an interdisciplinary field connecting Qur’anic interpretation, Hadith, international relations, monetary economics, and the philosophy of history. He distinguishes explanation from interpretation, emphasizing that interpretive judgments require humility: Allah knows best. Both speakers argue that scripture must be engaged through the movement of history rather than studied in isolation from it.

🌍 Jerusalem and the succession of world power: Sheikh Imran develops his interpretation of Dajjal and the “threefold shadow” through the sequence Pax Britannica → Pax Americana → Pax Judaica. He presents these as successive configurations of domination culminating, within his reading, in an anticipated Israel-centred order. Dugin responds by placing Russia’s confrontation with Western hegemony within his own account of sacred history.

⛪ Constantinople, Moscow, and sacred sovereignty: The discussion examines the distinction between a modern nation-state and a political community ordered toward religious purpose. Sheikh Imran revisits his criticism of the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople and the conversion of Hagia Sophia, while Dugin explains Moscow as the Third Rome and the inheritance of Byzantine sacred authority—the historical idea of translatio imperii.

🛡️ The Katechon and Dhul-Qarnayn: A central encounter concerns the Orthodox concept of the Katechon, the restraining power that holds back the manifestation of Antichrist. The speakers explore a parallel with Dhul-Qarnayn’s restraint of Gog and Magog, considering how religious archetypes inform their understanding of Russia’s historical mission.

🌙 Imam al-Mahdi and the return of Jesus عليه السلام: Sheikh Imran presents his understanding of Muslim reunification, the Great War, Constantinople, and the return of the Messiah. The conversation explores possible convergence between Muslim and Orthodox Christian expectations while proceeding from their distinct theological traditions.

Spiritual perception and technological modernity: Sheikh Imran interprets Dajjal’s one-eyed vision through the distinction between outward sight and inward spiritual insight. Dugin extends the discussion to artificial intelligence, technological singularity, and promises of bodily immortality, examining these through his understanding of eschatological deception.

The “mountain of gold” and monetary power: Applying his method to economics, Sheikh Imran interprets the Euphrates prophecy through oil, the dollar, and the petrodollar system. He argues that struggles over monetary supremacy provide a deeper explanation of the approaching conflict he anticipates. This section offers a concrete example of his movement from prophetic symbolism to geopolitical interpretation.

Toward a conversation across traditions: Both speakers advocate sustained engagement between Muslim, Christian, and Jewish scholars. They discuss Jewish religious opposition to Zionism, the importance of distinguishing religious communities from political projects, and proposals for conferences, translated scholarship, and encounters between young Muslims and Christians.

Original Rutube video: https://rutube.ru/video/fad8580de8929ea6109e57b11d5f6818/

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📌 Key video themes:

• Qur’anic methodology and the interpretation of history

• Dajjal, Antichrist, and spiritual discernment

• Jerusalem and successive systems of world power

• Sacred sovereignty, Byzantium, and Moscow as Third Rome

• The Katechon, Dhul-Qarnayn, and Gog and Magog

• Imam al-Mahdi and the return of Jesus عليه السلام

• Artificial intelligence and technological promises of salvation

• Oil, the petrodollar, and the Euphrates prophecy

• Dialogue between Islamic, Christian, and Jewish eschatologies