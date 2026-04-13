Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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SNEAKO X Professor Jiang X Aleksandr Dugin | Full Interview

SNEAKO interviews Professor Jiang & Aleksandr Dugin about eschatology, religion, the deepstate, the antichrist, Epstein, & more.
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Alexander Dugin
Apr 13, 2026

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0:00 - Intro / setup / overview of discussion

3:08 - Eschatology explained (end-times across religions)

10:39 - Belief systems (Orthodoxy, Gnosticism, traditionalism)

17:00 - Trump symbolism, Epstein imagery & media narratives

18:50 - Western values, Enlightenment & cultural decline

23:00 - Capitalism, elites & the “Epstein class”

26:30 - America’s spiritual crisis & loss of tradition

29:30 - Zionism, evangelicals & Scofield Reference Bible

33:30 - Gog & Magog, prophecy & end-time war theory

38:30 - Psychological control, fear & deep state power structures

55:00 - Religion as a geopolitical tool (global conflicts)

1:10:00 - Antichrist, false messiahs & mass deception

1:25:00 - Chabad-Lubavitch, Kabbalah & esoteric influence

1:40:00 - Future world order & global conflict scenarios

1:55:00 - Final thoughts: collapse, hope & the endgame

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