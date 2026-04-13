SNEAKO X Professor Jiang X Aleksandr Dugin | Full Interview

0:00 - Intro / setup / overview of discussion
3:08 - Eschatology explained (end-times across religions)
10:39 - Belief systems (Orthodoxy, Gnosticism, traditionalism)
17:00 - Trump symbolism, Epstein imagery & media narratives
18:50 - Western values, Enlightenment & cultural decline
23:00 - Capitalism, elites & the “Epstein class”
26:30 - America’s spiritual crisis & loss of tradition
29:30 - Zionism, evangelicals & Scofield Reference Bible
33:30 - Gog & Magog, prophecy & end-time war theory
38:30 - Psychological control, fear & deep state power structures
55:00 - Religion as a geopolitical tool (global conflicts)
1:10:00 - Antichrist, false messiahs & mass deception
1:25:00 - Chabad-Lubavitch, Kabbalah & esoteric influence
1:40:00 - Future world order & global conflict scenarios
1:55:00 - Final thoughts: collapse, hope & the endgame