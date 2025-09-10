Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Evangelos Aragiannis
It's the swedish deep state.

Giorgio Taverniti
I hardly understand what Mr Dugin is up to! How a man of letters like him can’t see the plain truth and ,still insisting on seeing in Trump and Musk the new “messiahs” that will confront the Nazi Christian Zionists (Deep State Bankers, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Soros , Gates etc, ) ! All of them have been placed on the helm of Power to serve the Financial Strategic Interests of Finance Capital invested in color revolution, social unrest, immigration,deinstitutionalisation etc. The very Mr Dugin has written, when Trump attacked Iran (to decapitate its leadership), that the Third World War started by attacking Iran; has he forgotten about it ? why he doesn’t say a word about the bombing (by the Nazi Zionists Tribes occupying Palestine), of Doha yesterday? Approved by the “peace lover” Trump? He , Mr Dugin believes in God , is he expecting God to intervene a convince Trump to become an angel that will abandon its demonic nature? Trump is blackmailed by the Deep State, they have the power to kill him or ruin him. Their ultimate aim is to deceive Putin or kill him if needed. Let’s stop Intellectual masturbation and see objective Reality!

