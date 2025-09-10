Colour revolutions are promoted by Soros and were funded by USAID. Who is responsible now for encircling India affirming herself as Civilisation-State and actively promoting multipolarity by hostile radical anti-Indian regimes? Bangladesh, Shri Lanka, Myanmar, now Nepal.

It is geopolitical issue and we can not not see the strategy behind. It should be West, because China is not interested in results of such colour revolutions. Not to speak about Russia having no direct interests in region and engulfed in her own war. But which West? Trump’s?

But Soros is under attack in US by Trump and USAID is canceled. Who else promotes this anti-Indian geopolitics? There are more and more facts in different places in the world, that prove some other hardly identifiable force operates behind the scene.

In Nepal someone supported stupid politics of authorities with one hand and fomented the riot of youth with other hand. The same in France, England and Germany. Who pushes the liberal leaders to make stupid things and incites the hatred toward them in population simultaneously?

We saw exactly the same pattern in Ukrainian Revolution in 2014, but that time everything was clear. The West was under total control of liberal globalists and US were dominated by Dems (liberal globalists). Soros, USAID, CIA, MI6 and all other worked together on the same agenda.

But now the situation is rather different. Trump is a kind of joker or trickster in the system. MAGA and Elon Musk and non-woke http://x.com/ are new factors. But it seems these new factors don’t control fully American politics not to speak of the West in general.

So there is the task to identify real structures who still lead the world behind the scenes. The whole picture is much more complicated than before with clear dualism: globalists (liberals) and anti-globalists (populists, nationalists, traditionalists). Now new layers appear.

It is not easy to identify them correctly. It seems more and more that superficial political forces, elites and decision makers are themselves hostages in some deeper game, nothing but blind tools. If elites are used and fooled what to say about gaslighted and brainwashed masses?

