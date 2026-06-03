Speech by Alexander Dugin at SPIEF 2026, Session: “Principal Threats Facing Russia in the Second Quarter of the 21st Century”

It is evident that the time has come to discuss long-term strategies for Russia’s development in light of the principal threats the country may face in the next quarter of the 21st century, the period from 2026 to 2050. This matter is of particular urgency right now, at a moment of genuine transition towards a polycentric world order, as well as towards new technological and economic paradigms. These processes, accompanied by the exponential growth of great-power competition, are creating fundamentally new categories of threat for Russia, while also opening up significant opportunities. What are the principal threats facing Russia in the second quarter of the 21st century across five key dimensions: geopolitics; ideology and politics; demography; economics; and technology? Is it possible to analyze their scale and relevance? How might we forecast the principal scenarios for their materialization on the horizons of 2036 and 2050? What responses from Russia and its rivals are these threats likely to prompt?

Share

Leave a comment