SPIEF is about a multipolarity. Russia stays strong on this point. The multipolarity is under attack. I felt on this SPIEF that still fragile balance has shifted a bit in our sense. I was at the origins of SPIEF in late 90-s. This one is most successful one among all of them.

In 1998 I presented at SPIEF my books Foundations of Geopolitics and Absolute Fatherland. There was also my small brochure largely distributed then “Our way”, a plan for Russian Way, It seemed a bit too early for that time. Now almost all of its points are realised.

In order to arrive at some point you have to start go there.

There is a big difference in attitudes toward the war between Russia and the West. The West wants to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia — in other words, to win and dismantle it. Russia is fighting to undermine Western hegemony and to deprive the West of its global dominance.

For Russia, this war with the collective West is an existential struggle — her very survival is at stake.

For the West, it’s about profit, global dominance, and total control of the world.

Russia does not threaten Western existence.

The West threatens Russia’s existence.

Russia was never fully colonised by the West. We resisted through all our history. We will do the same until the end of time. The West wants to annihilate us. We want just to limit its ambitions. And preserve our sovereignty and freedom. Our victory doesn’t mean the end of West.

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