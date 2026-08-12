Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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lily357's avatar
lily357
1d

Mr. Dugin, I read this as a Serb, and with respect, because your diagnosis of the dance is accurate and it stings the way accurate things sting. Vučić maneuvers, betrays whoever can be betrayed, steps back from the edge just in time, and calls it statecraft. On that we agree completely.

But permit me the other half of the ledger, from the floor level, where we live.

You ask us to let our yes be yes, to stand with Russia and share its hardships. Serbia is seven million people, landlocked, surrounded on every side by NATO members or NATO protectorates, with Kosovo held to our throat by the same alliance that bombed us for 78 days. What is hardship for Russia is nonexistence for us. A brother who asks a small encircled nation to die beautifully on his behalf is not asking for brotherhood. He is asking for a martyrdom he will cite at the funeral.

And the history you invoke runs in both directions. Yes, 1914, yes, 1944, we remember, we are the people who remember. But we also remember the nineties. When the sanctions came, Russia voted for them in the Security Council. When the bombs came, Russia was smiling in Washington, collecting IMF tranches, and its entire intervention was one airplane turning around over the Atlantic. The S-300s never arrived. And in 2008, the year our province was taken, Russia's contribution to Serbian statehood was buying our oil company at a pawnshop price. You were absent because you were on your knees. We understand that. But a brother who was absent while we bled does not get to return twenty years later and demand we bleed for him as proof of character.

Notice also the asymmetry inside your own interview. Turkey sits on eighteen chairs, shot down your jet, sells the drones that kill your soldiers, and your counsel is patience, uranium and tomatoes, talk after the victory. Serbia, whose crime is a photograph and a factory announcement, gets the red line and the Gospel. The strong may balance, the small must kneel. That is not multipolarity. We have heard that vocabulary before, in other languages, and we recognize it in yours.

And there is something older underneath it, a pattern Serbs know in our bones because we have watched it across your whole history. Russia reserves its harshest punishment not for its true enemies but for those it considers its own. Germany you fought, forgave, and rebuilt pipelines with. America you needle and flatter by turns. But the family, that is where the fury lives. Budapest 1956, Prague 1968, the brother disciplined with tanks while the rival gets a treaty. Even this war is framed in your own discourse not as a war with the West but as a punishment of a brother who strayed. The enemy is a negotiating partner. The kin who disappoints you is an apostate. It is the psychology of the household, not the strategy of a great power, and it costs Russia its friends precisely because your friends are the only ones who can be found guilty of betrayal.

About that factory, since it is your key exhibit. A factory announcement is Vučić's natural element. The man converts promises into pie in the sky with industrial efficiency, it is practically his governing technology. His own Brussels Agreement is twelve years old and has produced nothing. His EU accession is eternal and never arrives. His lithium mine was opened and closed and opened again depending on which way the crowd was facing. Ask yourself why the drone factory should be the one promise in his career that becomes concrete. More likely it becomes what everything he touches becomes: a ceremony, a foundation stone, a photograph, and then years of silence while everyone who needed the photograph has used it and moved on. He gives everyone paper. He gives no one the scissors.

Meanwhile there is one hard fact your argument walks past, and it is the only hard fact in this whole story. Years into the war, Serbia remains the only country in Europe that has imposed no sanctions on Russia. Not one package. Not one round. Every other government on the continent folded, including ones with armies, energy, and oceans for buffers. The landlocked one, surrounded by NATO, is still standing. And it is standing precisely because of the dance you despise, the smiles at Zelensky, the ceremonies, the photographs, the pie in the sky. The dance is the payment Serbia makes for the one deliverable that matters to Russia, and you dismiss the payment and count only the receipts.

Our allegiance, on the popular level, is settled, and no government in Belgrade, this one or any imaginable one, can deliver the full anti-Russian swing, because the people would not follow. That is the real guarantee Russia has, and it is stronger than any signature Vučić could give you. What Serbia can do is buy time, and time is the only currency a surrounded country possesses. The fair criticism of our president is not that he refuses to die for Russia. It is that he buys the time and spends it on himself.

You wrote the most honest sentence in your own interview: Russia lives by historical reminiscences, and people ask, but what awaits us tomorrow? Answer that question for the small nations, with protection, with energy, with a future, and you will not need to demand anyone's yes. It will be given the way it was given for centuries.

Freely. Which is the only way it counts.

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Andrew Dunn's avatar
Andrew Dunn
20h

Alexander Dugin has quickly become one of my favorite commentators on world affairs for the simple reason that in today’s world of obvious lies, Mr. Dugin speaks the common-sense truth. Serbia is making a tragic mistake and I pray they will come around to their senses. Western Europe is rapidly turning into a third-world hellhole. Why in the hell would Serbia or any Eastern European country want to go down that road?

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