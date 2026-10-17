Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Mauro Cardone's avatar
Mauro Cardone
Oct 18

Professor Dugin, I deeply appreciate your reflections on paideia and your defense of teaching as a vocation rather than a mere service. I hope that in Italy, too, there are still teachers who preserve this sense of mission, those quiet heroes who continue to educate human beings rather than simply train them to acquire skills. Their work is becoming even more essential in the age of artificial intelligence. Before learning how to interact with increasingly powerful machines, we must learn how to think, discern, and judge. AI can expand our access to knowledge, but it cannot replace the inner formation that enables us to understand what is worth knowing and how knowledge should be used. Without genuine paideia, we risk creating ever more powerful instruments while gradually losing the human capacity to govern them.

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Ole C G Olesen's avatar
Ole C G Olesen
Oct 18

BUT ... there is a BIG BUT .. to Dugins comment about TEACHING..... UNFORTUNATELY ... TEACHING is a RARE GIFT ... only possessed by very FEW.... Personally i regard myself as considerably EDUCATED ... on many Levels ... Professionally as well as Generally .. But my Knowledge and its Interpretation .. i I obtained ON MY OWN .. by endless Reading since i was 6 Years old... and my ABILITY to choose what is Important and what is Not. I have only encountered 1 ( ONE ) teacher who was truly gifted.. ( it was during my studies to became a Medical Doctor ,, where i for MONEY .. paid for an oldfashioned Teaching system .. so called MANDUCTEURS ( Mane Ducere = to lead by hand ) who for a small pecuniary compensation tried to make his Customers understand some of the Intricacies of Biological Chemistry and Biological Physics .. an intelectually relative demanding area ... where the remainder of Medical Studies only demand learning a lot by heart...He was UNIQUE ... and I have never ( apart from Brilliant Books ) met any other Teacher worth my Time..as said ofc apart from the Books written by Brilliant People..

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