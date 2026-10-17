Alexander Dugin argues that true education is an inseparable process of teaching and upbringing — a sacred paideia that forms the soul and civilizational identity — and that restoring the teacher’s authority is essential to building a multipolar world beyond liberal dogmas.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Today is Monday, October 5th, and it’s an important holiday for all of us — Teacher’s Day. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has already congratulated our teachers, pointing to the sheer scale of the education system: more than a million schoolteachers are working across the country, along with roughly 170,000 instructors and vocational trainers in colleges.

In that context, Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], I have a question for you. Recently the state has been placing enormous emphasis on the idea that a teacher should not only transmit knowledge, but also engage in the upbringing of children — the focus is shifting strongly in that direction. From your perspective, what is the deeper meaning and the central task of this educational, character-forming role of the modern teacher?

Alexander Dugin: First of all, I want to congratulate all our teachers from the bottom of my heart. They are truly a heroic part of our society, and what a teacher does every day is a real act of service. Not only because children are difficult to work with — we live in a complicated time, when culture and family life often teach children the wrong things, so they have to be re-educated. They frequently lack concentration, they’re constantly distracted, and working with them is genuinely hard. It is a real spiritual labor.

Now, about the relationship between upbringing and education. In ancient Greece there was a fine concept — *paideia* (παιδεία) — which meant the inseparable process of teaching and raising a child at the same time. The word comes from the root of *pais* (child), so it literally means “how one turns a child into a human being.” It is at once an art, a labor, and a kind of miracle. Human beings are naturally curious, but this curiosity is constantly blocked by other things — above all by mental and spiritual laziness. We have somewhat forgotten the term, but spiritual laziness is very strong in children. A child is only the promise of a person, a potential that still has to be realized. Whether that potential becomes a fully formed personality or ends up distorted and stunted depends largely on the success of this *paideia*.

In this deeper sense, education and upbringing cannot be separated. You cannot raise a person without giving him knowledge, and you cannot transmit knowledge without touching his inner nature. It is one and the same process. In the 1990s and 2000s, right up until the start of the Special Military Operation, we were pushed toward a Western model that treated education as a service industry and a set of technical skills. That was never part of the Russian tradition. The Russian school — both in the 19th and 20th centuries — was built on the ideas of educators like Ushinsky, who saw teaching as the formation of the whole person in all his dimensions.

When children study mathematics, history, literature, or physics, they are learning how to understand the world. They are laying down the mental pathways and maps they will later use as adults. Treating education as a mere service is therefore a deeply distorted, unnatural, and ultimately anti-Russian approach. We should see the teacher’s work as a vocation, a high art, and a sacred mission.

It is worth noting that in India the word for “teacher” is simply “guru.” There is no sharp distinction there between a spiritual mentor, an academic instructor, and a skills trainer — all of these roles are combined in the figure of the guru. The guru has real authority, and his words carry weight. Restoring the authority of the teacher is an extremely important task. We need to teach children to respect the teacher as a guru. Even if a particular teacher is imperfect, it is better to uphold the principle of the teacher’s authority than to undermine the idea of authority itself.

What does a teacher actually do? He transmits social identity. As a child passes through *paideia*, he is being prepared to become a full member of society who shares its basic moral and cultural values. He learns how to distinguish between different kinds of information and different life situations so that he can become a bearer of our historical identity — socially, spiritually, and morally. Teaching only technical skills or drilling students for tests, outside of any cultural context, produces an empty form without an inner core. Professional skills should be built on top of that deeper personal and cultural foundation.

In the 19th century education was clearly divided into classical and practical. Classical education — in gymnasiums and universities — gave students Homer, Greek tragedy, Plato, the Bible, and the great ideas of civilization. It was aimed not at a narrow profession, but at forming a worldview and an understanding of the world as a whole. Practical education, by contrast, focused on specific skills, as in vocational schools. Both are necessary, but classical education comes first, because it forms the person. Specialization — whether as a welder, a builder, a businessman, an economist, a doctor, or a teacher — should come afterward.

Classical education should not be the privilege of an elite. It should be available to people from all social backgrounds. Fortunately, we are now seeing a turn in this direction. For years the trend was toward commercialization and the idea of turning people into something like a primitive artificial intelligence (which modern AI has already surpassed). Now there is a shift back toward the human being and the development of personality. Both the Minister of Science and Higher Education, Valery Falkov, and the Minister of Education, Sergei Kravtsov, have spoken about this. This civilizational shift affects teachers most of all. They are the keepers of our cultural code. They are not just performing a job; they are carrying out a mission. They are people who continued to do serious work even when the system for many years did not demand it of them, because they are genuine Russian teachers.

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