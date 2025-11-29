On the Escalation show of Radio Sputnik, Alexander Dugin discusses the behind-the-scenes of the so-called “28-Point Peace Plan” in the broader geopolitical context, arguing that the globalist elites need to prolong the Ukraine war at all costs to save themselves from collapse — but Trump, Russia, and the emerging world order have different plans in the works.

Radio Sputnik, Escalation Host: Today, the Ukrainian media is actively promoting the idea that Trump is acting in his typical manner: raising the bar to the maximum, literally issuing an ultimatum to Ukraine, but then cooling down and compromising. Is this really the case, Alexander Gelyevich? What is really behind the peace plan?

Alexander Dugin: Of course, this “peace plan” is an extremely delicate situation for all parties except one: that is, except for Trump himself. Trump wants to appear as a peacemaker. And this is serious, this is no joke. Even if he starts new wars, in his mind he is still a peacemaker and deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. This is an absolute constant in his politics. On all other issues he has changed his position dozens of times, wavered, turned everything upside down — but not here. He is a great peacemaker, period.

This must be taken seriously: Trump really wants to end the Ukrainian war and check it off his list. He may go on to fight in Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico — he will start and finish them, but he is closing the Ukrainian issue. He has already dismantled everything he could: he has just liquidated the structure he himself created under Elon Musk, thrown out his closest supporters, and kicked Marjorie Taylor Greene out of Congress. Everything is changing, but not the reconciliation between Russia and Ukraine. This is what I am drawing attention to.

That’s why Trump is the most interested party in ending the war. He’s going much further than Biden, Kamala, the European Union, or Zelensky could go. His 28-point plan has been perceived by the globalists and Ukrainians themselves as meaning Kiev’s capitulation. Yes, there are many details that are unpleasant for us, but overall: Crimea, Donbass, Lugansk, and Donetsk are completely for Russia, the lifting of sanctions, Russia’s return to world politics — we simply have not heard anything of this sort from the West. These points were formulated by Putin back in Anchorage, Trump took them and almost accepted them. The plan was hanging by a thread.

Using our frozen assets to rebuild Ukraine, a ceasefire, our troops not entering the not yet liberated parts of the Donetsk region (along with the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from there), the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions as neutral territories — all of this is problematic. But since it was discussed in Anchorage, it means that the president [Putin] considers it at least theoretically negotiable.

And then Trump suddenly says: “Take it or leave it. Otherwise, the Russians will go further. I’m washing my hands of it.” And he said this, by the way, quite kindly, almost fatherly: “Well, little Zelensky, go ahead and show us what you can do.” Without sarcasm — this is exactly how they talk to children in America before a school game: “Go on, kid, give it a try.” This was the only strategy that could get us to swallow such a plan. We seem to have agreed on the key parameters in Anchorage. Trump made serious concessions, but for us, they are still catastrophically small. Explaining to the people why we agreed to this would be suicidal for the authorities. This is not a victory. It is a compromise, and a humiliating one at that. We could say, “Victory has been postponed, now we will switch to a military footing”, and continue fighting. But it seems that we will not return to this plan.

And then the most interesting part began. Zelensky meets with EU leaders in Europe, and the Americans arrive, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. So as not to anger “Daddy Trump,” everyone says in unison: “We accept the plan, Daddy is happy.” Trump leans back in his chair: “I told you, I’m a peacemaker.” Fantastic!

Continue: