Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scarf's avatar
Scarf
1d

This section of your presentation is now on the crazy right wing [Minds] platform.

The only things I changed are: 1) gave this a piece of cover art. & 2) some punctuation alterations in the title to fit my format.

°Cherishº is the new love, be well.

`Blow more kisses~ {reminds them they gave up lipstick for muzzles ;^}>

*May your God nod to ward thine & mine as well!*

Reply
Share
1 reply
Abd ar-Rahman's avatar
Abd ar-Rahman
18h

I reckon the focusing on the West when discussing the issue of globalism and the complete disregard of China and its pro-globalist attitude which goes in line with its economic benefit completely blurs the issue. Globalism is no longer synonymous with Western dominance. The foreign policy of China is still a critical part when discussing the issue of Globalism.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alexander Dugin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture