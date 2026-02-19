Global politics is undergoing very rapid and dynamic processes. In many ways, this is due to the policies of Trump, who has brought a high level of turbulence, unpredictability, and radicalism to the system of international relations, with events developing at an increasing pace.

Before our very eyes, the idea of a collective West — that is, the united and fairly predictable policies of the major Western powers and those countries that fully follow in the West’s wake — is falling apart. Such a consensus no longer exists. Globalist projects are falling apart at the seams, and even Euro-Atlantic unity and the fate of NATO and the UN are in question.

Trump has stated outright that international law does not apply to him and that he is acting on the basis of his own ideas about what is moral and what is not. Trump’s demand that Greenland join the US and his threats to annex Canada, his attitude towards Ukraine and Israel (lack of unconditional support for the Zelensky regime and, to the contrary, full support for Netanyahu and his Middle East policy) further exacerbate the emerging and almost complete split.

In such a situation, when the collective West as a single political, ideological, and geopolitical entity no longer exists, a new map is gradually emerging, where in its place several separate and sometimes conflicting entities are beginning to appear. This is not yet a finished model, but an open-ended process. Nevertheless, it is already possible to assume that five separate geopolitical entities will emerge in place of the unified West. Let’s try to describe them.

