Alexander Dugin examines the emergence of a possible anti-globalist alliance between Russia, China, and Trump, the threat of a direct war between Russia and Europe escalating into World War III, and whether a new geopolitical alignment can prevent such a catastrophe.

Conversation with Alexander Dugin on the Sputnik TV program Escalation.

Host: Alexander Gelyevich [Dugin], here is the question and the central issue with which we will undoubtedly begin our discussion. What stands out is a sudden increase in the contrast of everything taking place, almost as though someone had turned up the contrast on a television screen.

Until recently, one could still speak of a certain geopolitical fog enveloping the statements, maneuvers, and positions of the various parties, whether adversaries or allies. But after the events of November 19, which unfolded simultaneously in China and Berlin, it feels as though someone has turned the contrast almost all the way up.

In Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, a historic trilateral meeting took place between Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump. On that same day in Berlin, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European leaders assembled the so-called “Coalition of the Willing,” together with Volodymyr Zelensky, demanding a seat at the negotiating table and promising further arms deliveries to Kiev. It is becoming increasingly clear that what happened in China and what happened in Berlin belong to two parallel realities that no longer have anything in common.

Alexander Dugin: You are absolutely right. The contrast has indeed increased dramatically, and let us try to describe it in greater detail.

First, following the meeting in Shenzhen, which has already been dubbed the “tripolar summit,” a very definite model of the world order is taking shape. Representatives of the multipolar world were present: two already established poles whose sovereignty and independence as geopolitical actors can no longer be disputed, two fully developed civilization-states: Russia and China. They do not stand alone. Behind them stands the rest of humanity: India, the Islamic world, Africa, Latin America, and such formidable opponents of the West as Iran and North Korea.

Thus, in Shenzhen, Trump came face to face with the entirety of multipolar humanity. And even at the level of body language, through gestures, symbolic actions, signs, facial expressions, and remarks, he effectively said: “I am prepared to accept this.” In other words: “I am prepared to deal with you. It is not that I agree with you on everything. In fact, I probably disagree with you on almost everything. But I acknowledge your existence.” And that alone changes everything.

The point is not that Trump ideologically embraces the philosophy of the multipolar world, but that he is prepared, at least, to engage in direct dialogue with it. After all, speaking separately with China is one thing, and speaking separately with Vladimir Putin is quite another. But when the conversation takes place simultaneously with China and Russia, it means entering into dialogue with two poles at once and, through them, with the entire multipolar world, treating it as a unified whole, as a kind of “club,” if you will. This is, of course, a matter of fundamental importance.

In fact, this is precisely what Trump proclaimed during his election campaign. He promised to strengthen America’s power, not within a globalist framework, but in a manner that served his own country’s interests. The United States, as a nation-state, would become a pillar of sovereignty, and from that point onward he would act strictly according to the principles of national pragmatism.

Naturally, it is objectively in America’s interest as a nation-state to establish reasonably stable relations with the other global poles, agree on common rules of engagement, delineate spheres of influence, and respect their boundaries. How much suffering and upheaval could have been avoided if he had followed this path from the very beginning!

But after a considerable delay, a whole series of strange zigzags, and fundamental departures from his original plan, including attempts to impose brute force and Western hegemony on the world, albeit from a somewhat different angle than that of the globalists, while relying on the very same neoconservatives who are directly fomenting war against the multipolar world, Trump has finally returned to his original program after performing all these bizarre political pirouettes. He has returned to the very program for which the American majority, American society, and American voters supported him and JD Vance.

Now, this certainly does not mean that Trump has come over to our side or agrees with us on everything. Most likely, he agrees with us on virtually nothing, and his position represents an entirely separate side of its own. But at least he has adopted a position clearly distinct from that of the globalist collective West.

Meanwhile, the globalist collective West itself has now emerged as a sharply defined, independent pole, distancing itself from Trump. We are witnessing the emergence of a kind of “second West.” On one side stands Trump. He still has two years of his presidency remaining, and his actions will continue to influence the behavior of the West to some extent. Perhaps not as much as before, but certainly to some degree. After all, he is the president of the largest country in NATO and the Western world, and in both military-strategic and economic terms, he largely embodies America.

On the other side, however, an alternative pole is crystallizing ever more clearly. We might call it the Yes Coalition, by analogy with the “Coalition of the Willing” that assembled in Berlin. Let us consider the word itself: Yes Coalition. For a long time, we struggled to find an accurate translation of Coalition of the Willing. Willing to do what, exactly? The term Yes Coalition makes everything clear. What precisely are they saying “Yes!” to?

They are saying “Yes!” to a major war with Russia! In other words, this Yes Coalition is consciously choosing war with Russia, a war that, according to its calculations, is supposed to erupt in full force sometime in the future, but which it believes must be prepared and inflamed right now. Its plan is extremely simple: continue fighting the war through Ukrainian proxies for as long as possible, refuse to make any concessions whatsoever, and simultaneously prepare the next act of this drama, the next episode, which will consist of a direct invasion of Russian territory by a coalition of European countries and NATO forces. Whether that begins with Kaliningrad, the Baltic states, or some other direction is a matter best left to military strategists, both ours and theirs.

And these two trajectories, the Berlin trajectory of the Yes Coalition and Trump’s trajectory, are diverging ever more radically. The Yes Coalition declares: “No multipolar world! No sovereignty for Russia!” And once they believe they have finished with Russia, they will turn their attention to China. Their formula is therefore “Russia first”: destroy Russia, inflict a strategic defeat upon it, and then concentrate all their forces against China. Once Russia has fallen, there will be nobody left in the world capable of preventing the preservation of unilateral Western hegemony at any cost.

That is approximately where things stand today. This is precisely why one thing is being said in Berlin while something entirely different is happening in Shenzhen.

As for Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who traveled to Berlin to meet with Zelensky and the Europeans, they are Trump’s special representatives, but they are merely technical negotiators. To imagine that they personally influence events, make independent decisions, approve anything, obstruct anything, or facilitate anything would be the height of naivety. They are nothing more than couriers transmitting information. They are simply cables through which electrons travel, a kind of living fiber-optic network. That is what Kushner and Witkoff really are.

Of course, one can feed them, entertain them, admire them, or, conversely, attempt to circumvent them, imagining that everything depends on them. But they are merely instruments. The driver who takes us to a particular destination does not determine the route. The destination is established by entirely different people, and he is simply the chauffeur carrying out instructions. Essentially, they perform the function of fiber-optic cables. They are expected to transmit Trump’s signals to all parties as quickly as possible and report back to Trump just as promptly about what is happening in Berlin or Kiev, without introducing their own distortions into the message. Some even question their impartiality, but one thing is beyond doubt: they are certainly not independent political actors.

The real actors here are entirely different: Trump on one side, and the Yes Coalition, the coalition committed to war against us, on the other.

Thus, on the one hand, Trump says: “Let’s negotiate.” The previous day, he posted a photograph on his social media platform, Truth Social, showing himself shaking hands with Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin at the Shenzhen summit, accompanied by the caption “My friend” (”Yes, he is my friend”).

But if Putin is his friend, if he deliberately emphasizes this and makes no attempt to conceal it, then one would think it was time to translate these words into practical action and genuinely begin de-escalating our relations. And that, generally speaking, is what Trump says he wants.

However, on the other side stands the Yes Coalition, and therein lies the central problem. This coalition committed to war against us includes not only the European Union and its Brussels leadership, but also the Democratic Party of the United States. In other words, essentially half of the American political establishment belongs to this coalition. Remember that the Democrats opposed the war with Iran and unconditional support for Netanyahu, yes, but at the same time they openly declared: “Instead of a war with Iran, there should be a war with Russia!” And these very Democrats have now secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Thus, half of America and the entire European Union stand against Trump. But that is not all. A substantial part of Trump’s own Republican Party consists of neoconservatives whose principal objective is precisely the same war with Russia. They speak about this quite openly.

The resulting configuration is as follows: there is Trump himself, and there is the Yes Coalition, which dominates Europe, where it continues to hold power despite the political ground already beginning to shift beneath its feet. It now also predominates in the US Congress, both in the House and the Senate, which represents half of American politics. And it possesses an enormously powerful flank in the form of the neoconservatives within Trump’s own party.

And standing against this entire machine is Trump alone, a man who is himself extraordinarily inconsistent. We simply have to accept this as a given, as an established medical fact. Otherwise, we will understand nothing at all. If we attempt to construct a model of Trump’s behavior based on consistency and strict logic, we will become hopelessly confused by the third or fourth iteration. He is inconsistent. Let us simply acknowledge that as a fact.

On the one hand, this creates enormous risks. On the other hand, there is at least something positive: he is talking to us. Through the “fiber-optic cables” of Witkoff and Kushner, he sends reasonably sensible signals, listens to our position, and makes proposals. There is direct contact and an exchange of information. But within the United States, he is surrounded on every side, while in Europe he has absolutely no support.

And it is precisely this European-globalist Yes Coalition that now directly controls Zelensky. Zelensky functions as a kind of spearhead, the vanguard of the Yes Coalition, because he is already engaged in an active war. Meanwhile, all the other Western countries are being invited to arrange themselves into a military wedge, a triangle converging on Nazi Kiev, and join this “Teutonic boar’s head” formation, a unified battle formation intended to deliver a devastating blow against Russia.

Host: Allow me to approach this same global question from two additional angles. The first is this. Donald Trump, as almost everyone must have noticed, mentioned the globalists twice during his visit to China, particularly during the trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, identifying them as one of his principal targets. He spoke explicitly about fighting the globalists as an evil force, both in connection with the International Criminal Court and more generally as a force that must never be allowed to control the world. In other words, he effectively identified the globalists as his obvious enemies, precisely as you have just described.

And this raises the following question. I understand that the comparison may seem somewhat far-fetched, but during World War II there was an anti-Hitler coalition involving Churchill, Roosevelt, and Stalin, which met at the Tehran, Yalta, and Potsdam conferences. Now we seem to be witnessing the birth of a new anti-globalist coalition, one that Trump is joining. Personally, I see a certain symbolism in this.

But what is truly striking is this: do you see some historical pattern here, or even, if you will, an esoteric or metaphysical logic in the fact that Germany is once again emerging at the head of the opposing camp? Berlin itself is now acting as the principal ideological leader of this “coalition of war,” both in terms of its rhetoric and its concrete actions, its enormous financial contributions and arms deliveries to Kiev, and even the latest extremely aggressive statements by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, who openly demands Russia’s capitulation in Berlin and threatens to defend “every inch” of NATO territory. Germany again, just as in World War I in the 1910s and World War II in the 1940s. Is there some universal logic behind this? Why does Germany once again insist on assuming the role of our principal enemy?

Alexander Dugin: Well, first of all, let us examine the first part of your very valid observation, concerning the comparison between the Shenzhen meeting and Yalta. All the world’s news agencies have already drawn this parallel: Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping standing together, alongside Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt, and Joseph Stalin. Their photographs are placed next to one another, side by side or above and below each other. These visual comparisons are now everywhere. You are right: it is the first parallel that comes to mind.

But back then, at Yalta, victory over Germany had already been virtually secured. We were allies, and our common enemy was Nazism, an ideology rejected by both liberalism and socialism. It was therefore both an ideological meeting in the face of a common enemy and a geopolitical meeting between powers that were already emerging victorious from World War II, when much had already been decided. Nobody seriously considered Hitler a possible participant in future negotiations. He was finished, and the parties were essentially dividing the world between the capitalist and socialist camps, between the Anglo-Saxons and the Soviet bloc.

Today, the analogy is different. I agree with you that if we are speaking about a common enemy of the Chinese, ourselves, and Trump personally, that enemy is the globalists. That is absolutely correct. But to imagine that we have already defeated them, that we are approaching a decisive victory over them, or that we have begun seriously establishing a full-fledged coalition involving Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin seems to me the greatest exaggeration of all. We are only at the very beginning of a possible anti-globalist and anti-hegemonist alliance directed against the Yes Coalition, and even in our relations with China, there is not yet complete clarity on this question.

This is not even Tehran. We are at a much earlier stage, making preliminary attempts to comprehend a Third World War that has not yet properly begun but will unfold somewhat later. Therefore, despite the enormous symbolism of the moment, what we witnessed was merely the world as it might have been.

If we could reach an agreement now, and if Trump were consistent (which he never is), if Trump were genuinely determined to see this through to the end (which is also extremely difficult to believe), and if he still possessed the necessary instruments of power (which is a very serious question) to pursue this course consistently and compel the West, on whose behalf he speaks, to respect it, then we would already find ourselves in a reasonably favorable starting position for preventing World War III.

In other words, if we imagine Trump controlling the collective West and opposing the globalists, then with the support of Russia and China, the Islamic world, a rising India, Africa, and Latin America, all these poles could collectively contain and halt the escalation initiated by the Yes Coalition. But you must agree that every single one of these “ifs” presents an extremely serious problem.

In Shenzhen, we merely caught a glimpse, a fleeting look, of the world as it could become: multipolar, with the United States retaining a global role, but exclusively as a nation-state. Yes, all of us, Trump, Xi Jinping, and Putin, are to one degree or another opponents of globalization and globalism in its Western-centric, hegemonist form.

We all oppose this ideology of perversion, the legalization of perversions, and the rejection of traditional values. All three forces, Trump, Xi Jinping, and ourselves, stand for traditional values and our deepest identities.

It is no coincidence that in his brilliant interview with Emir Kusturica, Vladimir Vladimirovich spoke at such length about Moscow, the Third Rome, Christianity, and everything that makes us who we are. We are a civilization-state. China is a civilization-state. And the West is a civilization-state.

The globalists, however, want to claim that they represent neither a state nor a civilization, but some kind of “unified humanity” which, under their leadership and the auspices of this degenerate “Epstein class,” is supposed to build a global liberal empire.

Therefore, whereas back then, in Tehran and Yalta, we negotiated with our allies for the purpose of fighting a common struggle, already approaching victory over a common enemy whose ideological embodiment was Nazism, German National Socialism, today our principal enemy is global liberalism. Because liberalism is the underlying ideology of the globalists.

Trump faces enormous problems with the liberals inside America. But we, thank God, together with China, have largely dealt with our own domestic liberals and moved on to the next stage. He, however, still has this struggle ahead of him! We have already defeated liberalism, at least within our own civilization-states, and that is why we conduct ourselves so calmly, confidently, and consistently. We already know what we have had to endure.

Trump, however, has essentially failed to achieve this decisive victory over the internal enemy: the liberals, the globalists, the Deep State, the “swamp,” and this “Epstein class.” Moreover, look at his position. He has only two years left in office. His standing has been seriously weakened by the utterly disastrous war with Iran and his blind support for Netanyahu and his extremist policies. And now Trump must once again confront the liberals, who hate him more and more intensely and are simply waiting for the new Congress to begin its work so they can start restricting and sabotaging every decision he makes, and perhaps even impeach him.

That is the position in which he finds himself. He is, of course, an extremely weak link in our potential anti-liberal coalition, if you will. But it is already encouraging that such a coalition has at least been envisaged, that its contours are beginning to emerge, however faintly, in these initial outlines and sketches. This creates new opportunities and offers the possibility of salvation for the West itself.

Perhaps Europe, too, will eventually reach the point where it is ready to overthrow its globalists and become one of the participants in this new order. But all of that still lies ahead. Very difficult times await us. Escalation lies ahead. Nevertheless, what has happened represents a very significant success for high-level ideological diplomacy: for us, for China, and, frankly speaking, for Trump himself.

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