Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Realist's avatar
Realist
7h

Russia must lose its timidity and form a pact with China to defeat this hegemonic empire.

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Demianovich's avatar
Demianovich
7h

We've allowed a very nasty and alien form of life to corrupt civilisation on this beautiful planet. Unfortunately, the cancer is terminal, too deep, for any meaningful cure. Looks like we are going the way of Atlantis and previous failed experiments. Peace to all.

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