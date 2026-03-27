The Netanyahu/Trump pole is most of all focused on Iran. If Iran were to fall, they would most likely turn their attention to supporting Ukraine and targeting Russia. But Iran’s desperate resistance is diverting their main attention. Right now, Russia is not their priority — Iran is. Of course, Trump no longer cares at all about “peacekeeping,” so any settlement with Russia, if it has any meaning, is purely pragmatic. His war is the war with Iran. Israel has made this war Trump’s war. And Trump is not backing away from it.

Thus, one axis has been formed: the US/Israel against Iran. Other regional powers are being offered a choice — and it is a harsh one: either join the American-Israeli coalition or join Iran (the Resistance). No intermediate position is envisaged, and if anyone tries to insist on neutrality, they will be bombed and attacked from both sides. There is no neutrality here. The train has left the station.

The second axis: the EU/Britain/globalists in the US (primarily the Democratic Party) against Russia and in support of the Kyiv regime. This is a very real and ferocious war, for which the majority of European countries (with the exception of Hungary and Slovakia) are preparing for direct participation. The Democratic Party in the US is promoting precisely this war; for this pole, Ukraine is the priority.

The main goal of both poles is to drive a wedge between Iran and Russia so that they do not notice that they are fighting the same enemy. And the main complaint of the US and Israel toward the EU and the globalists, as well as the main complaint of the EU and the globalists toward the US and Israel, is precisely that they are waging two wars against two opponents of Epstein’s civilization at the same time, rather than one after the other.

Since the war with Iran is dragging on, Israel is gradually turning into Gaza, and the world economy is about to collapse due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz (energy lockdowns have already been introduced in some countries), the globalists have turned against Trump, who, in their view, is “betraying Ukraine” and diverting attention from the main enemy — Russia. This line is being pumped up by Soros’s networks, which generally hate Trump and Netanyahu. But the following must be kept in mind: those who attack Trump and Israel most fiercely for the war with Iran are not against war in general, but for war with Russia. Almost all the European forces and entire countries that have piled on Netanyahu are simply demanding a shift in priorities in favor of Zelensky’s regime. In the US, the Democrats are screaming about this at the top of their lungs.

Iran and Russia perfectly understand that the issue is not who in the West is for war and who is against it, but on whom the West wants to concentrate first. This only means that they will concentrate on the other later. No one harbors any illusions. And of course, Russia and Iran are fighting on the same side and against the same enemy. Any surface-level actions do not change the essence of the Third World War. The fog of war. Negotiations. Distractions. Smoke and mirrors.

The main thing now is not to let the enemy — the collective West, Epstein’s civilization — defeat us one by one. We must enter the war as soon as possible and as radically as possible. Support friends and allies, convince the wavering, and bring society to a state of emergency.

A very vivid example is Iran’s information war, which they are winning brilliantly. This is simply an observation.

A great deal depends on China. So far it is waiting, but it has already unleashed its latest psychological weapon — Professor Jiang Xueqin. He is attacking the consciousness of global analysts with his predictions. Not bad at all. For the first time, Chinese intellectuals have begun talking about the Zionist conspiracy, eschatology, Sabbatai Zevi, Jacob Frank, the Illuminati, grand geopolitics, and global capitalist elites. China’s strategic thinking is coming into focus. No more “win-win” or panda strategies. Things are being called by their real names.

Beijing will strike at Taiwan, but it is unclear when. If it waits until other forces of multipolarity are weakened or, God forbid, fall, China will not stand alone. Therefore, it is better to strike right now, opening a third front. Against the very same enemy. Strictly and directly the same one.

Right now the enemy is preparing, but is not yet ready to wage three wars simultaneously. And if someone else from the multipolar world opens an additional front, the enemy’s forces will be spread across the entire planet. It is high time to begin a global planetary uprising against the dictatorship of Baal. He has exposed himself sufficiently.

It is no coincidence that Peter Thiel, who brought Trump to power, is traveling the world giving lectures about the Antichrist. Everyone has seen the true face of the West — it is Epstein. It is the murdered Iranian schoolgirls, it is the tens of thousands of infants in Gaza. No one can say: “I didn’t know, I didn’t see, I wasn’t aware.” That excuse no longer works. Everyone has seen and everyone knows, and if they are still not fighting on our side of the front, then in essence they are on the side of the enemy. And they become legitimate targets.

Latin America currently looks like the obviously weak link. The shameful surrender of the ideas of the Revolution and Chávez’s legacy by the pathetic cowards in the Venezuelan government is depressing. No one will name their daughters “Delcy” for centuries to come. The surname “Rodríguez” has also been badly damaged. Lula and Brazil, as well as Mexico and Colombia, are doing something to help Cuba, but they do not dare directly challenge the United States. They are afraid. But there is no point in being afraid anymore — it’s too late.

In Africa there are brilliant heroes in the form of the countries of the Sahel Association (Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali), proud Ethiopia, and several other regimes that have not bowed before the civilization of Baal (CAR, partly South Africa). This inspires cautious optimism.

The Sunni Islamic world is divided, its upper echelons are corrupt and integrated into the Epstein archipelago, the masses are corrupted by idiotic Salafism and Wahhabism, which make Muslims pour out their anger on the innocent and defend the interests of the US and Israel. A relatively sovereign position is held by Pakistan (though it has its own war with the Taliban-Pashtuns) and Indonesia. As for the Zionists, Erdoğan is next in line for elimination, but he will waver (as usual).

India, being a pillar of multipolarity and a State-Civilization, finds itself in a difficult position. New Delhi sees China as its main regional rival, and Modi and the surrounding Hindutva regard Islam with great suspicion. This pushes India toward an alliance with the US and Israel, although a more active policy on this side of the front is hardly to be expected.

North Korea looks like the most adequate country, and Japan the most inadequate.

The Third World War is being waged between those who want to preserve and strengthen the hegemony of the collective West at any cost (both in its wild-Trumpist, Zionist version and in the globalist Euro-model), and multipolar humanity — that is, us. It is already underway. In full swing.

Of course, one can continue to pretend that nothing of the sort is happening. But why?

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