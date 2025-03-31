The Battle of Ideas: Why MAGA Must Build an Intellectual Core
The old order resists Trump’s revolution, making every step forward a battle for power and existence.
The resistance to Trump’s Revolution grows in US and in EU. MAGA needs second breath. The old order is fighting furiously against new one emerging. Nothing goes smooth. Everything is hard. And become harder and harder. Libs are ready to unleash civil war.
Soros networks deal with US government in the same way they dealt with other countries including Ukraine. They provoke chaos, social unrest and violence in order to topple the political regime they dislike. Common practices mean but effective.
Democracy served good to MAGA to get the power but now democracy hinders MAGA to defend itself and continue to keep the power. MAGA passes crucial test. If MAGA doesn’t win irreversibly and decisively the end of America and the world arrives very soon. Stakes are too high.
By the way bipartisan system in US is collapsing. New camps are MAGA against globalists. Globalists are united as network and ideology. MAGA is sincere will of honest people with right ideas. But… it is not enough. MAGA should become ideology, revolutionary elite of people of US
MAGA has to create intellectual headquarter that would back Trump in all circumstances when everything goes well and when there are problems, serious problems. As today. MAGA started too fast. Now it needs to go even faster to secure the achievements. Otherwise….
Soros is not just old nasty guy. It is the evil power pushing humanity into abyss. He is just the tool in the invisible hands of much more sinister entity.
You are very conveniently writing on one of the platforms where that is taking place. AND...
1. This is 4th Generation Warfare, and follows its principles. Ideology is helpful to a point, but harmful beyond that because of Thermidor (MAGA's) varied composition. "Victory over the left, its allies, and its culture" is the necessary priority for this faction.
2. Culture underpins ideology. Leftist culture would destroy even a "correct" ideology. The right's masculine nature, and connections to the insights of the manosphere (hypergamy, socio-sexual hierarchy, anti-entryism, don't complain build, fitness/ health, making the social battle mechanics visible), are critically important. More so than ideology.
3. Civilization underpins culture; an ideology without a distinct civilization underneath is always brittle. Russia has an advantage over North America here, and they used that to fix themselves. How can we address this gap?
4. Ideology is a swappable module for large segments of the population. Seize the nodes of power and enforce consequences, or issue the correct emotional pulses in the right way, and 30-70% will start aligning to YOUR "current thing." One of the strengths of the MAGA Coalition is that it finally understands the ramifications of this reality, and is using them.
Creo que las críticas al honesto esfuerzo de Alexander Dugin por pensar libremente, se lo acusa de esotérico, cérebro de Putin. Se arriesga a sonar loco, el há hablado de tiempo de Dajjal o anticristo. Creo que muchas personas en occidente ya no son cristianos, durante los juegos olímpicos hubo en mi opinion ocultismo, segun el liberalismo todos podemos criticar cualquier cosa inclusive lá religion y al profeta Jesus, segun Sheik Imran Hosein es el último ataque de dajjal o anticristo es sobre las mujeres. Tal vez estamos en los últimos tiempos y nadie reparo excepto verdaderos creyentes.