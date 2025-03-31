The resistance to Trump’s Revolution grows in US and in EU. MAGA needs second breath. The old order is fighting furiously against new one emerging. Nothing goes smooth. Everything is hard. And become harder and harder. Libs are ready to unleash civil war.

Soros networks deal with US government in the same way they dealt with other countries including Ukraine. They provoke chaos, social unrest and violence in order to topple the political regime they dislike. Common practices mean but effective.

Democracy served good to MAGA to get the power but now democracy hinders MAGA to defend itself and continue to keep the power. MAGA passes crucial test. If MAGA doesn’t win irreversibly and decisively the end of America and the world arrives very soon. Stakes are too high.

By the way bipartisan system in US is collapsing. New camps are MAGA against globalists. Globalists are united as network and ideology. MAGA is sincere will of honest people with right ideas. But… it is not enough. MAGA should become ideology, revolutionary elite of people of US

MAGA has to create intellectual headquarter that would back Trump in all circumstances when everything goes well and when there are problems, serious problems. As today. MAGA started too fast. Now it needs to go even faster to secure the achievements. Otherwise….

Soros is not just old nasty guy. It is the evil power pushing humanity into abyss. He is just the tool in the invisible hands of much more sinister entity.

Order Alexander Dugin’s The Trump Revolution here .

