Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
4h

Socrates taught Alcibiades that poets write allusively, which is why poetry is for few. The Bible is full of allusions, that is why is Misinterpreted.

What starts wrong, ends WRONG.

I Love Socrates.

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Adrian Boldman's avatar
Adrian Boldman
4h

Read this please. You will then understand what the Story of Adam and Eve is all about: https://thundering-chocolate-a26.notion.site/Adam-Eve-The-Holy-Trinity-2006fcea66e98059b27eede78fd33858

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