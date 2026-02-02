In the seventh book of the dialogue Republic, Plato describes the process of becoming a philosopher-king as follows.

He likens the world to a cave (that is, a territory situated within dense matter, in a mountain or beneath the earth), and humanity to prisoners chained in place, unable to turn their heads and compelled to watch shadows moving along the wall of the cave. This corresponds to the lower Kingdom—the world of bodies. The lot of ordinary people is to live observing the shadows on the wall, taking them for genuine reality. In truth, however, this is the most distant and dim copy, not even of the original, but of another copy. Because of their ignorance, the prisoners do not suspect either their true condition or the nature of what appears to them as being. In effect, Plato is describing hell, the realm of shadows.

Plato does not address the question of who chained the prisoners and condemned them to so wretched an existence. As we have seen, the Greeks did not know the figure of the devil or its Iranian counterpart, Ahriman, and for them such a formulation of the problem would have made little sense. Since manifestation necessarily presupposes a removal from the First Principle and, consequently, a densification of being, there must exist regions where the shadows thicken and truth disappears beyond a distant horizon. This in itself is not evil, but rather a sorrowful result of the very process of manifestation—the costs of cosmic manifestation. Whoever is content with this bears the responsibility for it.

Yet, according to Plato, among the prisoners there are also those who refuse to be content. However difficult it may be for them, they turn their heads back in order to see which objects cast the shadows they behold on the wall. Then they notice what Plato calls the “upper road.”

“Imagine people as though they were in an underground dwelling like a cave, with an entrance stretched open toward the light along its entire length. From childhood they have chains on their legs and necks, so that they must remain in the same place and see only what is directly before them,

for they are unable to turn their heads

