The Iranian leader Ali Larijani has been killed by the American–Israeli coalition.

Once again, “the unit did not notice the loss of a fighter.”

Iran gives humanity a lesson in true anthropology: the individual does not count; what matters is the person. The person is the one who is ready to die for the Idea. The Idea will find new individuals who will rise to defend it and become persons. This is immortality in the Idea—in God, in Truth.

A human being begins to mean something only when he straightens himself into an arrow flying towards the sky. Otherwise he is a worm.

Iran is a civilization of light. It consists of souls standing vertically. One replaces another in an absolute war of light.

In Islamic mysticism, the individual (nafs) is regarded as “the devil within.” Only the one who has overcome it is truly human.

The wonderful Iranian philosopher Ali Larijani (I spoke with him for many hours about angels, immortality, and the luminous man) has been killed. Not in a bunker, not in a shelter. He went to visit his children. There a Zionist missile caught up with him.

Yet another luminous man has taken his place: Saeed Jalili. With him, I also spoke for hours about the Fourth Political Theory. This is a war of philosophers. It is a war of Man against the enemy of the human race.

The United States and Israel are a coalition of hell. They kill. Yet God raises up new heroes in place of the fallen. New philosophers.

That is why philosophy is so important. And until Russia truly turns to genuine philosophy and to the depths of religion, we will not win. This is a sacred war. In it, the main thing is the Idea.

Netanyahu, who appears to be alive (though even that remains uncertain), showed U.S. Ambassador Huckabee a sheet of paper listing those already marked for assassination in the near future. Both laughed and joked that they have five fingers rather than six, as in the previous AI simulation.

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