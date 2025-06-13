Alexander Dugin warns that the United States stands on the brink of a new civil war, as left-liberal forces, emboldened by mass Latino uprisings and anti-Trump protests under the banner “America doesn’t make kings,” seek to dismantle traditional order, while Trumpists represent the last line of resistance.

The scale of this action – which the Democrats, having lost the election, apparently prepared for many months – indicates that it may mark the beginning of a civil war. Almost as if following the script of the film Civil War (2024). American society is already prepared for such an outcome, especially after watching that film, where the president was essentially Trump.

Interestingly, the protests are not centered around BLM. It all began with a Latino uprising. They represent a vast segment of American society. Samuel Huntington, author of The Clash of Civilizations, was right on many counts. In his book Who Are We?, he perceptively addressed the threats to American identity. Huntington pointed out that Latin Americans in the U.S. embody an identity that White Anglo-Saxon Protestants are unable to “digest.”

This is a Catholic civilization, and Anglo-Saxon Protestantism does not penetrate its depths.

The Latino population is a massive subversive force, breaking down the American “melting pot.” That mechanism has functioned effectively for years, assimilating various immigrants. However, the waves of Latin American immigration over the past decades – especially illegal immigration – proved too overwhelming.

Huntington did not live to see what is happening now in the U.S.: a flow of Latin Americans that cannot be stopped. It’s not just that there are many of them. There are an enormous number, nearly all undocumented, and they are filling the country. That is why the Mexican flag has become the symbol of the uprising. It marks the mobilization of the Latino population.

In the U.S., there’s also antifa. These so-called “anti-fascists” are tools of the left-liberal globalists. They claim, “Trump is a fascist and must be killed.” Then they pick up weapons and incite riots that escalate into looting. It’s likely that the BLM movement will also be reactivated. We are witnessing the emergence of full-scale warfare.

Newsom and Bass – the governor of California and the mayor of L.A. – are supporters of non-traditional orientations. They are blaming Trump and have sided with the insurgents. It’s possible that the protests will evolve into the opening act of a war.

The conflict between Musk and Trump is no longer relevant. Just a few days ago, it was frontpage news. Now it means nothing – because the U.S. itself might be nearing its end.

Share

Russia is more or less aligned with Trump, although he has yet to withdraw support for Ukraine. We could help him, but not while he continues to supply a terrorist regime. Trump refuses to cut off the life support sustaining the Kiev regime. For this reason, Russia will likely maintain a neutral position.

We sympathize with Trump as a supporter of traditional values. And Musk will reconcile with him in the face of looming danger. At this point, the legislation that enraged Musk no longer matters.

The same playbooks are now being used in the U.S. that the globalists once used to destabilize regimes elsewhere. Our own political science was created to overthrow “the king,” to discredit centralized authority by labeling it authoritarianism. These lessons from “democracy studies,” enforced through textbooks, censorship, and arbitrary standards of so-called scientific legitimacy, have already entered our own discourse. We began resisting in time, although the system was already entrenched.

Americans are reaping the harvest of their own education system. For decades, they trained students to hate patriotism, strong leadership, and order. They raised a generation of decayed, narcissistic, and perverse beings now rising up against the last remnants of order.

Leave a comment

America’s enemies may be tempted to celebrate, but such glee is foreign to the Russian spirit. If Trump were to end support for Ukraine, we could demand the restoration of order and support him diplomatically. And, if necessary, strike Los Angeles, Newsom, and Bass with our Oreshnik missile, erasing these bastards from the face of the earth.

My sympathies lie with the Trumpists. We’ll see what comes of it.”