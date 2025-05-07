Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2033ICP's avatar
2033ICP
4hEdited

It’s too late to save America (USA) economically because when you want prosperity to flourish in a country like USA, government has to lower or remove taxes, make it economically safe for women to have children, support a culture that wants to build and produce, stop unnecessary war activity and military spending, destroy the monopolistic oligarchy on Wall Street, throw out the sionist lobby, sack the Pentagon, CIA and the money printing bankers, allow the value of the cryptocurrency and rare metals to be a part of the monetary payment system and free from taxation, take control of the mainstream media false propaganda machine and DARPA, stop extremely poisonous chemical spraying of the sky, kill the climate IPCC, pandemic WHO and “smart city” WEF agendas….and probably much much more

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Giorgio Taverniti's avatar
Giorgio Taverniti
4h

Why ignore the very tactics and strategies of the so called “revolutionary Trumpism” ?if Trump will do anything against the interest of the Rockefellers ,Rothschilds and Co ,he will be assassinated by the deep state. If Russia won’t eliminate now the internal enemies, it will suffer another, more powerful internal civil war. China, perhaps, is the only country that may survive even a nuclear war. USA economy isn’t just parasitic is also dramatically bankrupt. Like every single empires in history, will end up in oblivion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alexander Dugin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture