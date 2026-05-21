Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου's avatar
Ανδρεας Δεντζερτζογλου
8h

Nothing in itself is good or bad,use does.

Socrates

The problem was always the same.

The Human.

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2h

China and the United States need each other. Bottom line. Things will get worked out sooner rather than later. The global economic system at risk.

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