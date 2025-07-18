Alexander Dugin calls the Holy Land the axis of world history and warns that Israel’s leadership, once seen as victimized, now leads the world into chaos through domination, desecration, and apocalyptic violence.

For all three monotheistic religions — Judaism, Islam, and Christianity — this is not merely territory or zones defined by the borders of a political entity. It is a mirror of world history. In the traditional societies of these religions, it was believed that through Jerusalem and the Holy Land passes a vertical axis linking the Heavenly, earthly, and underworld realms. The entrance to Paradise and the entrance to Hell.

The idea of giving Palestine to the Jews, which began to gain traction roughly a hundred years ago — and especially after the atrocities committed by Hitler during World War Two — seemed like a reasonable solution. Many nations had their own states, while the Jews did not. It was not merely about land but about creating an independent Jewish national state, which many, including Stalin, eventually accepted. This is how the State of Israel was founded. Yet the most crucial part of the UN’s plan to partition Palestine was overlooked: the fulfillment of a prophecy that holds absolute significance for the Jewish religion: the prophecy that after two thousand years of wandering and dispersion, the Jews would return to the Promised Land.

Share

That is exactly what happened. The Holy Land was given to one religion: Judaism. The conduct of the State of Israel on this territory has evolved over time. Initially, global opinion was shaped by sympathy, as the Jewish people had recently endured unspeakable suffering. However, subsequent actions by Israeli governments have drawn increasing international criticism and concern. A fresh example: right now, a massive scandal is erupting in the United States surrounding the Epstein pedophile case, the bombings of Iran, the escalation of tensions with us [Russia], the assassination of Kennedy — and everywhere, the central factor is the State of Israel. Suddenly, it appears that American foreign policy is disproportionately shaped by the strategic imperatives of the State of Israel — no longer the benign entity but a hardened power willing to act with ruthless self-interest.

The State of Israel is carrying out an ethnic cleansing of Gaza, attacking the sovereign state of Iran to prevent it from obtaining nuclear weapons — while possessing them itself. It brings to power in Syria the executioner and terrorist al-Sharaa, and then, knowing his murderous nature, begins to bomb ancient Damascus. One must ask: to whom has humanity entrusted this territory — this mirror of the world? It seems that the current Israeli leadership is opening the gates not to Heaven but to Hell. In short, what is happening in the Middle East today is an exceedingly ominous picture.

The most important question: why did we, the representatives of the monotheistic Christian faith, surrender this land — sacred to all of us, both Christians and Muslims — into the full possession of the Jews? There were UN resolutions from 1947 stating that Jerusalem should remain an international city under international trusteeship. Yet the Zionists paid no heed to this and acted in a completely unexpected manner.

The transformation has been stark. A nation once universally viewed as a victim of historic atrocities now acts on the global stage with extraordinary force and strategic assertiveness. In the eyes of many critics, the modern State of Israel has pursued policies marked by covert operations, extraterritorial assassinations, and a willingness to reshape geopolitical realities through intelligence, influence, and preemptive strikes. Holy sites are bombed, governments are toppled, and regional balances are overturned — with little regard for international norms. It acts, many argue, with impunity.

This, of course, forces us to reflect deeply on the times in which we live. The religious reading of events unfolding in the sacred places of all three monotheistic religions cannot be reduced to oil, gas, hedge funds, oil prices, Bitcoin value, or any political machinations. We are dealing with something far more important and fundamental.

Source

Leave a comment