Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin

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Maristella Tonello's avatar
Maristella Tonello
15h

Anchorage è stata un'altro grande bluff dell'Occidente

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David Denny's avatar
David Denny
13h

Trump is a personality with either no dimensions or three dimensions.

His ethos is unfathomable. One reading is as a Nanaboozoo figure (from the Anishinaabe lore) and another reading is that he *imagines* himself as that. Against that is his +- relationship with the Zioneros.

But, yes, Anchorage was as fake as fake can be. And now Rus' has stated that Trump (and partners) are not to be trusted. Seemingly The Administration have now caught onto Russian Opinion and the Duty of Care trope.

In idle moments I consider whether my friends and family are anywhere near the first delivery of packages from the east.

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