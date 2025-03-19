No idea why all this mess around JFK files. Nothing special. Nothing proved. Conventional narrative is rather confirmed. Why hide it for so many years and make its publication something sensational and extraordinary? No idea.

Zelensky has just done exactly the very thing Trump with Putin agreed not to do: he has attacked Russian energetic infrastructure. He proudly shows who is main enemy of peace and ceasefire. Trump is going to discover the real nature of criminal nazi terrorist entity aka Ukraine.

US counts. Russia counts. China counts. India counts. The rest have to choose either to rise up as united Great Power and to create Civilisational State or to find proper place joining some of the Great Powers. The rest is frontier. “Frontier” spells “Ukraine” in Russian.

I would suggest creation Baghdad caliphate 2.0, Panafrican Union and united Latin America as new Civilisational States. Europe can be great again if liberal Sorosite globalist elite is overthrown. Otherwise it is doomed to become just a frontier between Great Powers.

I see no more Canada on world map. Just deplorable failed state.

Greenland is on the way to greatness. Be part of Great Power is great thing by itself. The same for Ukraine in context of revived Great Russia. Stubbornly oppose greatness costs too much. Frontiers should learn the lesson.

So far Islam world is divided it is not sovereign. We see that clearly in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Iraq. But salafist version of Umeyad caliphate or Wahhabist project are doomed. As well as futile attempts to restore Ottoman glory. There should be something different.

Neo-Abbasid caliphate can be the only solution of how make Islam great again - balance Sunni - Shia, Arabs - Persians - Turks, all 4 mazhabs, flourishing Sufism, philosophy, science, art, culture. Real glory.

Terrorist acts against Tesla are paid and organised by Arabella and Soros. Liberalism is exactly like that. It is totalitarian intolerant ideology and extremist practice.

Trump: I am nationalist. It sounds for liberal ears like Ye recent weird claims. Overton window is moving to the centre with right and left repositioned in equal way. Left liberal, right nationalist. Far left Biden/Harris/Soros. Far right Ye. Trump is centre right. Just centre.

Judge can not be partial, politically or financially motivated. It is contradiction. He/she should be objective and neutral. Otherwise he/she better chooses other vocations. Liberals have corrupted all juridical system in US. Woke judges. End of justice.

