The Decline of Liberalism and the Rise of Civilizational States
The political spectrum is shifting—Trump’s nationalism is now the center, while globalists and radicals redefine the extremes of the left and right.
No idea why all this mess around JFK files. Nothing special. Nothing proved. Conventional narrative is rather confirmed. Why hide it for so many years and make its publication something sensational and extraordinary? No idea.
Zelensky has just done exactly the very thing Trump with Putin agreed not to do: he has attacked Russian energetic infrastructure. He proudly shows who is main enemy of peace and ceasefire. Trump is going to discover the real nature of criminal nazi terrorist entity aka Ukraine.
US counts. Russia counts. China counts. India counts. The rest have to choose either to rise up as united Great Power and to create Civilisational State or to find proper place joining some of the Great Powers. The rest is frontier. “Frontier” spells “Ukraine” in Russian.
I would suggest creation Baghdad caliphate 2.0, Panafrican Union and united Latin America as new Civilisational States. Europe can be great again if liberal Sorosite globalist elite is overthrown. Otherwise it is doomed to become just a frontier between Great Powers.
I see no more Canada on world map. Just deplorable failed state.
Greenland is on the way to greatness. Be part of Great Power is great thing by itself. The same for Ukraine in context of revived Great Russia. Stubbornly oppose greatness costs too much. Frontiers should learn the lesson.
So far Islam world is divided it is not sovereign. We see that clearly in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Libya, Iraq. But salafist version of Umeyad caliphate or Wahhabist project are doomed. As well as futile attempts to restore Ottoman glory. There should be something different.
Neo-Abbasid caliphate can be the only solution of how make Islam great again - balance Sunni - Shia, Arabs - Persians - Turks, all 4 mazhabs, flourishing Sufism, philosophy, science, art, culture. Real glory.
Terrorist acts against Tesla are paid and organised by Arabella and Soros. Liberalism is exactly like that. It is totalitarian intolerant ideology and extremist practice.
Trump: I am nationalist. It sounds for liberal ears like Ye recent weird claims. Overton window is moving to the centre with right and left repositioned in equal way. Left liberal, right nationalist. Far left Biden/Harris/Soros. Far right Ye. Trump is centre right. Just centre.
Judge can not be partial, politically or financially motivated. It is contradiction. He/she should be objective and neutral. Otherwise he/she better chooses other vocations. Liberals have corrupted all juridical system in US. Woke judges. End of justice.
I'm a Canadian. Born 6 decades ago when the nation was still part of the British Commonwealth and the vast majority of the citizens were from the British Isles or of European descent.
We were a nation that was overtly part of Western Civilization. Christianity was the primary religion -- or, at least, the primary religious worldview. English was spoken by everyone and French was spoken in Quebec. Most households were occupied by families with a mother and father and two or three children. Sexual deviance may have occured, but never in public. The police were highly respected. Illicit drugs were safely managed and contained to the fringes of society. Murder was extremely rare. Toronto's annual violent crimes were below 100!!
Back then, the country was known internationally as' 'Canada the Good'. Crime was extremely low, civil discourse was always courteous, and most households were comfortably lower or middle class.
In the last 3 decade the entire ethos has changed -- everything I described above has either been massively altered, degraded, or vanished. However, within the last decade, the process of transforming our beautiful nation was managed and accelerated under the Liberal regime at a new and alarming scope and pace.
It's not surprising, then, to see the corruption of the current regime, although it is quite breathtaking. It reads like Livy or Tacitus -- the financial, moral, political corruption is staggering. Trudeau Junior was an unmitigated disaster. His reckless policies have broken the basis of the state, the nation, and the social institutions. He has been a wrecking ball.
The hatred of the traditional way of life is pathologically lethal, and based on certain theoreticians, I would say, diabolical. Only a force of prodigious power and might could undertake the successful overthrow of a nation in so short a period of time. It would need to be a force that works ceaselessly night and day to undo and destroy every social, legal, and moral binding. And it would need to be everywhere, because no pocket of resistance has been tolerated -- it is a force that is waging a total war against the traditional way.
There are dozens of churches across the land that have been burnt to the ground in the last few years and yet there has been no major criminal investigation looking into the group who is behind these acts of wanton destruction. Given the circumstances, it's plain to see that hatred of traditional Christianity is now acceptable. But, then, why would the Woke regime bother to protect traditional Christianity? It seems to be the one entity that is opposed to the core values of Wokism.
But the hope that the Church will stand for the true, the good, and the beautiful -- the central tenets of true religion -- is fast fading. This sad fact was observable to every intelligent person when many, many churches throughout Canada not only went along with the COVID mandates, but actively promoted and pushed these diabolically unlawful restrictions on their people. There were few if any Thomas a Beckets standing in faithful resistance to the tyrant. There were quacks who spewed nonsense -- but fearless, faithful, righteous saints were in short supply.
No, Canada is in an existential crisis.
